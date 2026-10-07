K'taka Govt To Expedite Eco-Tourism Works At Roerich-Devika Rani Estate

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the ongoing eco-tourism development works at the Roerich-Devika Rani Estate within the limits permitted by court directions.

The Roerich-Devika Rani Estate is a historic property associated with Russian artist Nicholas Roerich and Indian actress Devika Rani, located near Bengaluru in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

The estate is known for its natural surroundings, artistic significance and cultural heritage. It is being considered for development as an eco-tourism destination, subject to court directions and environmental safeguards.

George visited the estate along with senior Tourism Department officials and inspected the ongoing works.

He directed officials to complete the permitted development works within the stipulated timeframe.

The Minister said essential tourist infrastructure should be developed while preserving the estate's natural environment, green cover and cultural heritage.

"Roerich-Devika Rani Estate is a unique site of art, culture and natural heritage. Every work undertaken here must comply with the court's directions and environmental protection standards," George said.

He added that the objective was to complete the permitted works without delay and develop the site as a conservation-based eco-tourism destination.

Tourism Department Secretary Ram Prasad Manohar said the development of the estate was not being viewed merely as an infrastructure project.

He said a balanced model was being developed to provide necessary facilities to tourists while preserving the site's environmental, heritage and artistic significance.

"The works permitted by the court will be taken up on priority, and the next stages will be planned in co-ordination with the concerned departments," he said.

George also reviewed the progress of the works, tourist amenities, environmental conservation measures and the next phase of the project with officials.

Tourism Department Commissioner Shivaprasad P.R. and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Managing Director Shivaram Babu M., IFS, along with senior Tourism Department officials, were present during the visit.