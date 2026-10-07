Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Criticises Handling Of Opposition Leaders' Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that recent developments involving the Election Commission and the treatment of Opposition MPs during protests in Delhi had raised serious concerns about the state of democracy in the country.

Addressing the media at the Congress War Room, Pilot criticised the handling of protests by Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during demonstrations demanding accountability from the Election Commission.

He alleged that Opposition MPs seeking to meet the Election Commission were detained instead and questioned why elected representatives were not permitted to present their concerns before the constitutional body.

Calling the developments "authoritarianism", Pilot said democratic institutions must remain open to dialogue and accountability.

Referring to the electoral roll revision exercise, he alleged that millions of voters were at risk of exclusion and termed the issue a threat to voting rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Pilot also used the term "Votebandi" (disenfranchisement), drawing comparisons with demonetisation and claiming that concerns over electoral rolls needed immediate attention.

Turning to the recently concluded municipal elections in Rajasthan, Pilot claimed that Congress had performed better than the results suggested because the party secured a higher vote share.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the BJP lost despite winning, whereas we won despite losing because we secured a higher vote share," he said.

The Congress leader alleged irregularities and administrative interference during the civic polls and claimed complaints were received from several districts regarding the conduct of elections.

He said the party had reviewed the results and begun preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

Pilot expressed confidence that Congress would perform strongly in rural Rajasthan and secure a "massive majority" in the Panchayat polls.

He said the party would focus on issues such as unemployment, farmers' concerns, the implementation of welfare schemes and the shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state.

"There is a complete shortage of DAP fertiliser in Rajasthan. It is being distributed under police protection, yet the government remains indifferent," he alleged.

Pilot said Congress would contest the upcoming elections unitedly and undertake a two-month public outreach programme covering villages and mandals across Rajasthan.

He added that the party would focus not only on electoral issues but also on what it described as the need to safeguard democratic institutions and voting rights.

Predicting a "landslide victory" in the Panchayat polls, Pilot said the momentum would help Congress in the run-up to the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections.