Investornewsbreaks Host Digital Inc. (NYSE American: HOST) CEO Outlines Rightscaled Data Center Strategy And Growth Plans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Host Digital (NYSE American: HOST), a vertically integrated digital infrastructure company, issued a shareholder letter from CEO Harmol Samra outlining its strategy to develop, own and operate RightScaled data centers for artificial intelligence“AI” and high-performance computing“HPC” workloads. The company is targeting facilities with 20 to 100 megawatts of grid power, focusing on sites with existing or near-term power infrastructure to shorten development timelines. Its Sponsor has four additional sites in its pipeline representing more than 450 megawatts of potential gross power capacity that could be delivered to tenants by the end of 2027. Pasted text

Host Digital said its first project in northeast Oklahoma has a 15-year, take-or-pay lease covering 55 megawatts of gross capacity and approximately $1.25 billion of contracted base-term rent, including 3% annual increases. The company is targeting delivery in the first quarter of 2027 and is working to finalize project financing, design and buildout and system testing. Host said the lease begins with approximately $67 million in contracted first-year rent, while customer renewal options could bring total rent to approximately $3.2 billion over 30 years if all are exercised. Pasted text

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ABOUT HOST DIGITAL

Host Digital Inc. (NYSE American: HOST) develops, acquires, owns, and operates institutional-quality data centers in the United States that support AI and HPC workloads. The Company focuses on RightScaled sites of 20 MW to 100 MW with existing or near-term access to power, leased under long-term contracts to strong or credit-enhanced counterparties. Host Digital seeks to own and control the real estate, power, and data center infrastructure at each site, and provides turnkey facilities where tenants select and deploy their own compute infrastructure and model layers.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company also operates a portfolio of 19 natural and organic grocery stores across six states under the Ada's Natural Market, Paradise Health & Nutrition, Mother Earth's Storehouse, Greens Natural Foods, Ellwood Thompson's, and GreenAcres Market brands. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.'s natural and organic grocery business continues to operate as a division of the Company following the merger.

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