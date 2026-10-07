Nightfood Holdings Advances Semiconductor Manufacturing Expansion With Q4 Revenue Target

Nightfood Holdings has formed TechForce Advanced Manufacturing to pursue a strategic partnership with JUN LONG MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. The new venture is targeting initial production and revenue generation in Q4 2026, supported by existing purchase orders held by JUN LONG. The partnership will initially focus on automated wafer sorting and optical inspection equipment for 8-inch and 12-inch semiconductor wafers.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is taking another step toward expanding its technology and automation business into semiconductor manufacturing equipment with the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc.

The newly established Nevada corporation is being created to pursue a strategic advanced-manufacturing partnership with JUN LONG MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., bringing together manufacturing expertise, technical capabilities and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN