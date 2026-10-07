SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Builds Telerobotic Surgery Position As Remote Procedures Gain Ground

Telerobotic surgery is moving from isolated demonstrations toward broader clinical and regulatory development, a recent article reads. SS Innovations CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava told MedTech Dive that robotic surgery is inherently a form of teleoperation and that the central technical question is how much distance can be introduced without compromising responsiveness. The company reported 195 robotic telesurgeries using its SSi Mantra system as of Sept 28, 2026, including cardiac procedures and long-distance operations. The company's installed base reached 244 SSi Mantra systems as of September 28, up 45% from the end of 2025, while cumulative procedures reached 14,503. SSi Mantra has expanded into 12 countries, with recent cardiac-surgery programs launched in Colombia and Sri Lanka and a new program established at HCG Hospital in Ahmedabad. SS Innovations is currently pursuing U.S. FDA clearance and European Union CE marking as it seeks to expand the system into additional international markets.

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The growing interest in telerobotic surgery is putting SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) and its founder and CEO, cardiac surgeon Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, in an increasingly relevant part of the surgical robotics market. A recent MedTech Dive report,“Telerobotic surgery is advancing around the world. Will the US embrace it?,” examined the technology's development and the regulatory and infrastructure questions surrounding remote surgery. The article highlighted SS Innovations alongside larger medical-device companies and emerging robotics developers ( ).

For SS Innovations, the discussion comes as its SSi Mantra system is accumulating experience in telesurgery while the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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