Numa Numa Resources Inc. Advances A Multiproject Bougainville Portfolio As Metals Prices Surge

Gold, copper supply gap is why a dormant deposit with known reserves, rather than one still being explored, has become a more valuable asset than it was a decade ago. Numa Numa Resources is an infrastructure developer and investor focused on the resources of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, a Papua New Guinea province in the South Pacific. What remains underground at the company's Panguna Mine is what makes the project significant.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Gold has spent 2026 setting records, and copper is running short of the supply the world needs to keep up with demand, a combination that has investors hunting for the deposits capable of meeting that demand. Few fit that description better than Numa Numa Resources, Inc., which controls one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold sites on the planet.

Numa Numa Resources is an infrastructure developer and investor focused on the resources of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, a Papua New Guinea province in the South Pacific. Its flagship asset is the reconstruction of the Panguna Mine, alongside three smaller projects: exploration in the Mainoki and Karato areas, the Manetai Limestone and Lime Project, and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Numa Numa are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN