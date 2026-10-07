Mekedatu Project Is Only Permanent Solution To Cauvery Dispute: K'taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya, Oct 7 (IANS) Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said the Mekedatu project was the only permanent solution to the Cauvery water dispute and asserted that the Karnataka government was committed to implementing it during its tenure.

Speaking at a meeting with farmer leaders at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mandya to discuss drought conditions, drinking water issues and other grievances, the Minister said the government would not take any decision that harmed farmers' interests.

He said the sixth-phase drinking water project had been designed solely to meet drinking water requirements. He added that a meeting with irrigation experts and farmer representatives could be convened in Bengaluru, if necessary.

On the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chaluvarayaswamy said Karnataka had released considerably less water this year compared with previous years and was continuously placing facts about the state's drought situation and reservoir levels before the courts.

The Minister said land acquisition would be required in 13 districts for the Mekedatu project and expressed confidence that the foundation stone could be laid by March.

"All technical and legal preparations have been made for the Mekedatu project. A request has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission, and our officials are continuously monitoring the matter in Delhi," he said.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the project would provide a permanent solution to the Cauvery dispute and appealed to farmers to remain patient.

He also said plans were being prepared to construct reservoirs near the Nugu reservoir and at Tannur Lake to address water-related issues.

Referring to the alleged Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited (MANMUL) scam, the Minister said legal action had been initiated within 24 hours of the issue coming to light.

He said the district police were investigating the matter and added that a higher-level probe could be ordered if necessary.

"Even if those accused were members of my own family, there is no question of protecting them," he said.

The Minister said he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and added that there would be no favouritism in the case.

On the proposed milk price hike, he said the government had sought permission from the Election Commission because the Model Code of Conduct was in force in certain districts.

If approval were granted, the hike would be implemented immediately; otherwise, it would be deferred until after the elections.

Responding to demands for higher drought relief, Chaluvarayaswamy said the Rs 2,500 per acre announced by the state government was interim assistance and would be credited to farmers' accounts within two days.

He also said a Central team was assessing drought conditions in Karnataka.

Farmer organisations submitted a memorandum seeking measures including expediting the Mekedatu project, providing Rs 30,000 per acre as drought relief, increasing old-age pensions to Rs 3,000, ensuring drinking water for livestock and clearing lake encroachments.