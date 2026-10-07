Neena Gupta Says 'Chumbak' Director Is Extremely Fluid, Can Go Up To 50 Organic Cues For Scenes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming show 'Chumbak', has said that the director of the show, Aatish Kapadia has a habit of giving endless cues to his actors.

She also shared that she didn't bring any of her expertise while working on the series, and blindly followed

The actress spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

She told IANS,“I didn't bring in any of my expertise while working on this series. I did whatever he told me to do. And I did that exactly in the similar manner. My only question to him was, 'I hope someone won't get offended if I say this punchline', that's it. And he gives the cues for all the actors all by himself”.

She further mentioned,“Even if the actor is ready to give the cues, he will tell them not to, and he would step in to give the cues. And the way he gives cues is also phenomenal. If there's a cue of 3 lines, after which I have to say my lines, he would give 50 cues for a scene”.

Talking about 'Chumbak', it is a multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private and everyday comes with a healthy dose of chaos.

The show brings back the warmth, wit and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favourite across generations, while introducing audiences to this vibrant community that functions as an extended family.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.