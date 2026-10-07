The Skull Could Be Playing An Immune System Role For The Brain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Conventionally, the skull has largely been known as a structure which forms a protective casing around the brain. However, a recent study conducted by a team at WashU Medicine has found structures similar to lymph nodes inside the bone marrow in the skull, suggesting that the brain may have a local defense system that mobilizes an immune response in case a disease develops in the brain.

A lot of work lies ahead to translate these preclinical research findings into clinical applications, but the door has been opened. It remains to be seen whether a time may come when brain cancers can be treated using therapies developed by entities like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) by delivering those...

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