Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Expects Q3 Revenue To Rise More Than 2,300% To Over $2.5 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence“AI”-enabled defense, security and situational awareness solutions, expects preliminary, unaudited third-quarter 2026 revenue to increase more than 2,300% year over year to over $2.5 million from $101,422. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue is expected to rise more than 1,200% to over $5 million from $378,977 a year earlier. The growth was driven by deliveries of the company's AI-powered software and edge-based battlefield intelligence solutions under multiple U.S. government subcontract awards supporting the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

Safe Pro said third-quarter revenue increased approximately 88% sequentially, with deliveries including work under a $1.3 million subcontract to integrate real-time AI threat detection onto autonomous unmanned ground vehicles and a $780,000 U.S. Army award for NODE AI edge-processing systems and Blue UAS drones. The company also cited expanding relationships across the U.S. government, including a recent U.S. Department of State subcontract supporting demining activities in Ukraine, and said it maintains significant cash reserves and no long-term debt.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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