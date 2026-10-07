Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) To Host Q3 2026 Stakeholder Update Call Nov. 12

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)a digital mortgage platform, will host a stakeholder update call on its third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. ET. CEO Nick Liuzza and CFO Chris Moe will review the company's performance and provide updates on ongoing initiatives.

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About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans and access to home-equity ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

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AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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