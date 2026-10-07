Biomednewsbreaks - VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA) Advances FDA-Aligned Methods To Reduce Animal Testing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA), a developer of next-generation antibody-based cancer therapies, provided an update on its strategy to implement U.S. Food and Drug Administration“FDA”-aligned New Approach Methodologies“NAMs” across its preclinical research and development programs. The company said the approach could accelerate clinical advancement, reduce development costs and timelines and significantly reduce animal testing. VERAXA has built a panel of NAMs to characterize and de-risk its pipeline of BiTAC-based T cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates.

VERAXA said its lead BiTAC-TCE and bsADC candidates were also evaluated using an ex vivo panel of 10 low-passage patient-derived xenograft models of non-small cell lung cancer. The panel required about 10 mice in total, compared with an estimated 200 or more for comparable in vivo efficacy studies. Across the panel, the combined BiTAC consistently induced potent T cell-mediated killing, supporting the company's dual-targeting approach and demonstrating how its NAM strategy can reduce animal use and preclinical cycle time without compromising clinical relevance.

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About VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA)

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

BiTAC(R) is a registered trademark of VERAXA Biotech GmbH.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VRXA are available in the company's newsroom at

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