Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Receives Taiwan Approvals To Advance Phase 2 HARMONIC(TM) Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage, AI-driven precision oncology company, received regulatory and Institutional Review Board“IRB” approvals in Taiwan to open Part 2 of its Phase 2 HARMONIC(TM) trial of LP-300. The lead Taiwan site is open to accrual and actively screening patients, while Lantern anticipates IRB approval at two additional sites during the fourth quarter. In the United States, a central IRB has approved the amended protocol and clinical sites have begun identifying patients with the EGFR exon 21 L858R mutation.

Lantern said Part 2 will enroll patients with the L858R mutation who have progressed after tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatment and allow LP-300 to be administered for up to eight cycles in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, up from six cycles previously. Preliminary data showed median progression-free survival of 8.9 months among nine L858R patients who completed six cycles, compared with 8.3 months among all 16 L858R patients evaluated. The company said the findings are preliminary, exploratory and based on small patient numbers.

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About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

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