MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OpenAI has dismissed three researchers after an internal investigation found that they had not followed the company's rules for dealing with confidential information. The company hasn't revealed the names of the former employees or provided full details about the information involved. However, it said their actions went against established procedures and weakened the trust expected within the organization.

As more companies like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) lean more on AI in their operations, greater attention needs to be placed on protecting sensitive company or...

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