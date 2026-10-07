US, UAE Make Progress On Partnership Covering Quantum Computing, Space And AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Washington and Abu Dhabi pushed their technology partnership forward last week through three days of high-level talks covering artificial intelligence, space, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and export policy. The discussions build on a $1.4 trillion investment framework the two countries agreed to in March 2025, with a UAE delegation led by Asst. Foreign Minister for Advanced Science & Technology Affairs Omran Sharaf meeting officials across the Commerce Department, State Department, and White House.

It remains to be seen how such partnerships will accelerate the pace at which leading tech businesses like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) hit major milestones aimed at...

Read More>>

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.