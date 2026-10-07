Deutsche Bank Forecasts Silver Oversupply In 2027
The outlook for the metal may therefore be less cloudy than the oversupply in Deutsche Bank's report may suggest. All the same, investors, traders and firms like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) need to keep a close eye on...
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