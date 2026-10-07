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Deutsche Bank Forecasts Silver Oversupply In 2027


2026-10-07 02:16:19
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new report authored by Deutsche Bank indicates that a decline in the industrial demand for silver, as well as growing supply, could cause the precious metal's market to shift from being in a deficit to one characterized by oversupply as soon as 2027.

The outlook for the metal may therefore be less cloudy than the oversupply in Deutsche Bank's report may suggest. All the same, investors, traders and firms like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) need to keep a close eye on...

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