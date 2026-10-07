Gold Continues Rallying As Treasury Yields Drop

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold prices extended their recovery in European trading last week, gaining for a second consecutive session after its recent low. The rebound was supported by bargain buying, a weaker U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields, while softer U.S. economic data reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve rate increase in October.

Meanwhile, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust fell from 1,058.83 metric tons to 1,057.41 metric tons. Entities that mine and sell gold, such as Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM), will be hoping the...

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