Afghanistan Rejects Any Jurisdiction ICC Claims Over Country: Mofa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has categorically rejected the recent decision by the institution referred to as the“International Criminal Court” (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for four IEA officials, describing the decision as a clear violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty, independence and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the institution's continued selective and political approach, as well as its attempts to use international judicial mechanisms for political purposes, had raised serious concerns about its impartiality and credibility.

It added that the IEA had no cooperation or engagement with the institution and categorically rejected any jurisdiction that it claimed to exercise over the IEA.

The statement explained:“Afghanistan's separation from this institution, as well as the unilateral, illegitimate and imposed membership of the former administration, was clearly stated in a statement issued by the IEA spokesman's office on 19 February 2025. The institution's previous relationship with the former administration, which was established under foreign occupation, has no legal validity for today's independent and sovereign Afghanistan.”

MoFA called on all relevant parties to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and the independent choices of its people.

It said Afghanistan was ready to engage constructively and positively with the international community on the basis of mutual respect, but interference in the country's internal affairs, the imposition of judicial jurisdiction and any attempt to exert political pressure were unacceptable.

The statement also stressed that Afghanistan would continue to clearly express its position in defence of its sovereignty and independent decision-making and would not allow anyone to misuse political or judicial mechanisms as instruments of pressure against Afghanistan.

On October 5, the ICC in The Hague announced arrest warrants for IEA leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Court Chief Justice Sheikh Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Minister of Education Habibullah Agha and Minister of Higher Education Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

However, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, reacting to the decision, said Afghanistan did not recognise any court as an international criminal court and attached no value to its positions.

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