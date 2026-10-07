Floward Launches Annual Pink October Campaign With Qatar Cancer Society

10% of proceeds from the Pink October Collection will be donated to Qatar Cancer Society. The Pink October Collection is available through the Floward app and website, with cross-market delivery to loved ones across all nine markets. This year, selected items from the Pink October Collection will also be available through Floward vending machines across Qatar.

Floward, the premium online gifting destination across MENA and the UK, has launched its annual Pink October campaign in partnership with Qatar Cancer Society, raising awareness around breast cancer and the importance of early detection. As part of the campaign, 10% of proceeds from Floward's Pink October Collection will be donated to Qatar Cancer Society.

The campaign reflects Floward's commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates by using its platform and reach to make a meaningful difference. Throughout October, people can take part in the campaign in several ways.

Pink October Collection Online

Across its nine markets, customers can access Floward's Pink October Collection through the Floward app and website. They can choose a bouquet or gift for someone they care about, add a personal message and have it delivered locally or across Floward's markets, whether to let someone know they are loved or being thought of, or to remind them to get screened.

The Pink October Collection can be found here: Floward Pink October Collection.

Floward Vending Machine Locations

This year, selected items from the Pink October Collection will also be available through Floward vending machines across Qatar, extending the campaign from online to offline and making it more accessible to people on the go.

Floward vending machine locations in can be found here: Vending Machine Locations

Through Pink October, Floward aims to turn awareness into meaningful support, whether by being there for someone affected by breast cancer, encouraging a loved one to get screened or prioritising one's own health.

The Floward app is available to download on the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery.

Floward Pink October campaign Qatar Cancer Society breast cancer