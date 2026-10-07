Snoonu Backs Qatar's Local Businesses With QAR 5 Million Growth Fund

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Snoonu, Qatar's homegrown technology company and super-app, is expanding its commitment to the local business ecosystem through, makingavailable to eligible local merchants.

The initiative is designed to help restaurants, cafés, retailers and other local businesses on Snoonu invest in their growth; from expanding operations and upgrading equipment to increasing inventory and strengthening their teams.

Thousands of local brands across Qatar are eligible to apply, spanning restaurants, cafés, retail outlets, and specialty stores.

"Our merchants are the backbone of Snoonu, and the heart of what we have built, and we see their success as part of our own success. We have always believed that our role goes beyond providing a platform; it is about standing behind our partners and helping them grow," said Hamad Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu. "Through the Merchant Growth Fund, we are putting real capital behind local businesses and giving them the freedom to invest where it matters most; whether that means expanding, improving their operations or creating new opportunities. This is about creating lasting impact across the community and continuing to invest in the people and businesses that grow with us."

The initiative is built around a simple principle: when local businesses grow, the entire ecosystem benefits. The additional capital can support a wide range of business needs, from expanding operations and upgrading equipment to increasing inventory, strengthening teams or investing in new growth opportunities.

Eligibility and funding allocations are assessed through a transparent scoring model based on three areas: partnership history with Snoonu, operational performance and demonstrated business growth. This approach is intended to direct support towards merchants who have consistently invested in the quality and development of their businesses.

For Snoonu, the initiative reflects its role as a national technology company committed to supporting the businesses that power Qatar's economy and communities, helping local entrepreneurs grow, create opportunities and succeed.

Eligible merchants can apply through the Snoonu Merchant Portal until the end of October 2026.

QAR 5 million to help local businesses go further.

Snoonu Tamkeen MadeInQatar Entrepreneurship