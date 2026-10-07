Dukhan Bank Reports 9-Month Net Profit Of QR1.19Bn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank reported a QR1.19bn net profit in the first nine months of 2026. Total assets reached QR126.8bn, up 2.4% from December 2025, with loan book reaching QR94bn.

Earnings per share stood at QR0.215 per share, while total equity reached QR15.9bn, up 4.8% from QR15.2bn in December 2025.

Despite the challenging geopolitical situation, the bank delivered solid financial results during the first nine months of 2026, underscoring the successful execution of its strategic initiatives and building on previously established momentum. Net profit edged up by 0.1%, supported by a robust 6.0% increase in net banking income (QR2.26bn).

Financing assets stood at QR94bn, representing 74% of total assets, complemented by investment securities of QR24.8bn, which accounted for 20% of total assets. Net operating income reached QR1.55bn in the first nine months of 2026, up 7.0% compared to the same period last year.

During the period, the bank's loan book reached QR94bn, up 4.5% from the last year‐end. This expansion is consistent with the bank's strategic objective of steadily strengthening its market presence while maintaining disciplined and efficient capital deployment.

The bank's strong credit risk discipline and proactive portfolio management were reflected in the non‐performing loan (NPL) ratio, which declined to a record low of 3.8% as of September 2026 (December 2025, 4.2%). In parallel, the Stage 3 coverage ratio remained robust at 78.5% (December 2025, 75.7%), underscoring the bank's prudent approach to credit provisioning and effective risk mitigation.

The bank continued to strengthen and diversify its funding base by leveraging long‐standing client relationships and maintaining a balanced maturity profile. Customer deposits rose by 2.5% to QR90bn, remaining robust at levels that underscore customer confidence and the strength of the bank's franchise.

These developments supported a solid liquidity position, with the regulatory loan‐to‐deposit ratio at 99.0% (December 2025, 98.1%). Both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds throughout the period.

As of September 30, 2026, the bank maintained a strong capital position. The total capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.1% (December 2025, 18.2%), well above the Qatar Central Bank minimum requirement of 14.6%, reflecting prudent balance sheet management and resilience.

Dukhan bank equity financing assets Net operating income