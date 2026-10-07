Over 12,000 People Expected To Apply For Qatar's Haj 2027, Says Awqaf Official

MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 12,000 people are expected to register for Qatar's 2027 Haj season, according to the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ali Al Misifri, the ministry's director of Haj and Umrah Affairs Department, said registration had increased significantly since it opened on September 20. The deadline is October 20.

Applicants will be selected electronically through a draw expected to take place at the end of October, with the process designed to ensure transparency and equal opportunity.

Those approved will be notified by text message and given one week to complete arrangements with an authorized Haj campaign and pay a QR10,000 advance payment, which will later be deducted from the total cost.

Al Misifri said technical problems affecting some applications-including adding a companion or male guardian and correcting residency or age details-were being addressed. Applicants can contact the department's hotline on 132 during official working hours.

He also said Qatar's Haj registration system is electronically linked to the Ministry of Public Health, allowing medical fitness results to appear in the system within about 90 minutes.

Saudi authorities have set six health-related restrictions on pilgrims as part of measures to protect public health, he added.

Qatar's 2027 Hajj season Qatar Awqaf