Settling Into College: Five Ways Students Can Take Charge Of Their Health

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Simple steps can help college students build lasting health and financial independence.

The first weeks of college can be a defining test of a student's independence.

For many young adults, it is the first time they are responsible for managing prescriptions, finding care, budgeting for everyday needs and creating routines without a parent's day-to-day oversight.

That transition is about more than arriving with the right supplies. It is an opportunity to practice small decisions that can shape health and financial habits well beyond the semester. Families can help by shifting the conversation from what students need to pack to how they will recognize a need, make a plan and follow through.

Five practical steps can help students build greater confidence and independence around their health.

1. Make medication management a life skill

For students who take prescription medications, the goal is not simply to send enough medicine to campus. They should understand what they take, when a refill is due, whom to contact with questions and what to do if plans change. Before the semester becomes busy, families can review refill timing, insurance information and pharmacy options with the student, then let the student lead the next refill. Digital tools can reinforce that independence by helping users track eligible prescriptions, request refills and receive status updates. Students using CVS Pharmacy® can transfer prescriptions online and manage eligible prescriptions through the CVS Health® app - giving them a convenient way to take greater ownership of routine pharmacy needs.

2. Create a care map before it is needed

Before students arrive on campus, families can help identify nearby health care resources. Whether it's a campus health center, local pharmacy, walk-in clinic or virtual care option, knowing where to turn for care can save time and reduce stress. MinuteClinic® offers in-person care at select CVS Pharmacy locations as well as virtual care options, with availability and services varying by location.

3. Build routines that are easy to maintain

Busy schedules can make healthy habits difficult to sustain. Rather than trying to change everything at once, students can build simple routines around sleep, balanced meals and physical activity that fit naturally into their class and work schedules. Consistent, manageable habits can help support energy, focus and overall well-being throughout the school year.

4. Keep everyday health essentials on hand

Dorms, classrooms and other shared spaces can make it easier for illnesses to spread. Students can prepare for predictable needs by keeping a basic supply of over-the-counter medicines, tissues, hand sanitizer and personal care products on hand - and by knowing when a concern requires advice from a pharmacist or another health care provider. A little advance planning can make it easier to respond to minor illnesses and other everyday needs.

5. Plan ahead for health and wellness expenses

Personal care products, wellness essentials and prescription needs can become recurring expenses throughout the school year. Building those purchases into a budget early can help students avoid unexpected costs as the year progresses. Savings programs such as CVS ExtraCare® can also help students make their budgets go further on everyday purchases.

“For students managing more on their own every day, ExtraCare can make savings easy,” says Hannah Roshetko Raser, AVP of Front Store Strategy & Transformation, CVS Health.“Many students head to campus still using their parents' ExtraCare number. Creating their own account is a small step, but it means their experience reflects what they buy and they get a clear picture of their savings.”

CVS ExtraCare® members can access deals, rewards and savings opportunities through the CVS Health® app. The app also allows students to manage eligible prescriptions, bringing pharmacy tools and savings together in one place.

Greater independence starts with knowing how to manage everyday health needs. When students know how to manage medications, find care, anticipate everyday needs and make informed spending decisions, they are building skills that can support their health and independence well beyond the school year.