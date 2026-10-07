Net Impact Launches Impact Career Fellows, Championing Emerging Impact-Driven Leaders

MENAFN - 3BL) EL CERRITO, Calif., October 7, 2026 /3BL/ - Net Impact, the nation's largest and longest-running network of globally connected and locally activated students and professionals bringing analytical and strategic thinking to drive impact, today announced the launch of the Impact Career Fellows, a new recognition and mentorship opportunity designed to support the next generation of impact-oriented business leaders. This year, two emerging leaders will receive direct access to expert mentorship, professional development resources, and Net Impact's community of impact-driven alumni and professionals.

The Impact Career Fellows program was created to address a critical need: each year, approximately 10,000 students graduate from Net Impact's chapters across the world, many of them ready to launch careers at the intersection of business and social or environmental impact. The Fellows program identifies two standout individuals annually who demonstrate a proven leadership track record, a clear commitment to sustainable business, and strong potential for long-term impact - and gives them the tools, relationships, and support to accelerate that impact early in their careers.

"Purpose-driven students looking for roles are needed across sectors. What often makes the difference between potential and real impact is having someone in their corner,” reflected Net Impact's CEO, Karen Johns.“That's exactly what the Impact Career Fellows program offers. We're proud to give these two emerging leaders the mentorship, resources, and community they need to lead boldly."

Program Benefits

Selected Fellows receive a comprehensive package of support, including:

Two 1:1 informational-interview-style calls with a rotating "Expert in Residence." For the Fall 2026 cohort, the Expert in Residence is Dave Stangis, Partner at Apollo and A $200 professional development stipend to support career-building activities such as certifications, conferences, or coursework. One year of membership in Net Impact's Professional Impact Network, providing ongoing access to Net Impact's community of alumni and professional members. Access to exclusive events throughout the fellowship year, connecting Fellows with peers and leaders across the impact space.

Meet the 2026 Impact Career Fellows

Elan Trager is a 2026 Graduate in Data Science & Environmental Economics and Policy Major from the University of California, Berkeley. He served as President of the Net Impact Berkeley Undergraduate Chapter, leading corporate sustainability consulting projects for medium- and large-scale enterprises. Driven by the need to mitigate the climate crisis, Elan will begin his career as an incoming Research Fellow at Evolved Energy Research, where he will conduct energy decarbonization analysis that balances pressing present needs with future ones.

Maggie Dunn is a sustainability leader with an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, where she graduated in 2026 with concentrations in environment and strategy and a passion for advancing business solutions at the intersection of water and biodiversity. As Co-President of Net Impact and former Director of Fuqua's Sustainable Business and Social Impact (SBSI) event-the largest student-run sustainability conference in the Southeast-she convened cross-sector stakeholders and drove impactful conversations on sustainable business practices. Maggie is now at PepsiCo on the newly formed dairy team within procurement, where she leads sustainability for dairy and supplier relations. Before this role, she helped redesign supplier sustainability data systems and integrate Pep+ metrics to improve ESG visibility for decision-makers.

About Net Impact

Net Impact is one of the largest and oldest global member organizations focused on business as a force for good. By encouraging local action and global connection, Net Impact engages over 50,000 students and professionals annually. With more than 250 chapters in over 40 countries, our members bring analytical and strategic thinking across diverse industries, including business, sustainability, and social impact. Net Impact engages its global chapter community in experiential education-focused programming, convenings, and civic and community engagement projects. Visit.