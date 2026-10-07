Delivering Flavor With Less Sugar: Balancing Health, Consumer Expectations, And Taste

MENAFN - 3BL) The global push to reduce sugar consumption continues to grow as improving population health remains a priority for governments and public health organizations. Consumers are looking for products with less sugar that still deliver great taste, while governments are encouraging reformulation through nutrition policies, front-of-pack labeling, nutrient profiling, and, in some markets, fiscal measures.

For food producers, this creates both a challenge and an opportunity. Beyond sweetness, sugar plays an important role in flavor, texture, structure, processing, and shelf life. Successfully reducing sugar requires a balanced approach that maintains product quality while meeting nutrition priorities and consumer expectations.

Why Sugar Reduction Matters

Reducing sugar has become an important public health priority. World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing free sugars intake to less than 10% of total daily energy, however, we see many countries well surpassing this, with children in Portugal for example intaking nearly 25% on average.2-4 High sugar consumption has been associated with an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and tooth decay.2-4

In response, health authorities around the world are encouraging lower sugar intake through dietary recommendations, front-of-pack nutrition labeling, reformulation initiatives, and, in some markets, fiscal measures. These actions aim to create healthier food environments and support consumers in making healthier choices.

At the same time, consumers are looking for products that help them reduce sugar without compromising on taste. Since taste remains the primary driver of food choice, successful sugar reduction must preserve the flavor and eating experience consumers expect.

This creates an opportunity for food manufacturers to develop products that balance nutrition, functionality, and great taste. As a result, sugar reduction continues to be an important driver of innovation across the food industry.

The Hidden Complexity Behind Sugar Reduction

Sugar plays many roles beyond sweetness. In sauces and dressings, it helps balance acidity, reduce bitterness, soften the perception of heat, and create a more rounded flavor profile. Sugar also contributes to product performance by influencing texture, viscosity, and overall mouthfeel.

When sugar is reduced or removed, these sensory and functional attributes can change significantly. A sauce may taste more acidic, a dressing may feel thinner, or flavor notes that were previously balanced may become more pronounced. As a result, simply replacing sweetness is often not enough to deliver the same consumer experience.

Manufacturers must also consider additional factors during reformulation. Regulatory requirements vary across regions, ingredient availability may differ by market, and companies must manage cost targets while meeting consumer preferences for recognizable ingredients and clean-label solutions. At the same time, retail customers and consumers are increasingly looking for products that support healthier lifestyles without compromising the taste they love.

Successfully reducing sugar therefore requires a broader view of product development-one that preserves flavor, functionality, and consumer satisfaction while addressing evolving nutritional expectations.

Delivering Flavor with Less Sugar

Successful sugar reduction is not simply about removing sugar-it is about creating products that continue to deliver great taste. Sweetness alone does not guarantee success. Flavor perception is influenced by a complex interaction between taste, aroma, texture, and mouthfeel. This is why a holistic approach to sugar reduction is essential.

Key strategies for achieving this include:

Gradual sugar reduction: One effective strategy is gradual sugar reduction, where sweetness is reduced in small steps over time rather than through a sudden reformulation. This allows consumers to adapt to lower sweetness levels while preserving the familiar flavor profile they associate with their favorite products. By making changes progressively, manufacturers can reduce the risk of consumer rejection and maintain product acceptance. Partial or complete sugar replacement systems: Depending on the application, manufacturers may also use partial or complete sugar replacement systems designed to deliver sweetness while supporting product functionality. Flavor modulation technologies: Flavor modulation technologies can enhance sweetness perception and reduce off-notes associated with sweetener systems. Flavor balance opportunities: Rebalancing acid, salt, and spice levels can further optimize flavor and create a more satisfying sensory experience. Finally, sensory validation ensures that changes resonate with consumers and support product acceptance.

These approaches may also create opportunities to improve the overall nutritional profile. By reducing added sugar and carefully selecting beneficial ingredients, manufacturers can develop more nutrient-dense products.

At Griffith Foods, we combine flavor expertise, sensory science, culinary insight, and technical knowledge to help customers navigate the complexities of sugar reduction. Our approach focuses on delivering solutions via our Craveable ImpactTM

Ultimately, reducing sugar does not have to mean sacrificing enjoyment. With the right combination of flavor strategies, ingredient technologies, and sensory expertise, manufacturers can create food products that support healthier choices while continuing to deliver the eating experiences consumers value.

What's Next?

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, continued progress in sugar-reduction will depend on strong partnerships, ingredient innovation, and a continued focus on delivering nutrient-dense products while addressing reformulation challenges.

Griffith Foods helps customers develop nutrient-dense, consumer-loved food solutions by combining our Griffith Foods – Global Nutrition Criteria,

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