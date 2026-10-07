Tetra Pak To Showcase Latest Packaging Innovations And Ultrafiltration Expertise At PACK EXPO International 2026

MENAFN - 3BL) DENTON, Texas, October 7, 2026 /3BL/ - Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, a pioneer and world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, will showcase its latest innovations for the food and beverage industry at PACK EXPO International 2026, taking place October 18-21 in Chicago. At booth N-5731 in the North Hall, the brand will highlight its extensive solutions, advanced technological capabilities and deep industry expertise to help manufacturers respond to evolving consumer demands.

One of the primary focus areas at the show is ultrafiltration, a membrane filtration technology that enables food and beverage producers to separate and concentrate components, resulting in superior taste and texture as well as enhanced nutritional value. Tetra Pak experts will be available to discuss how they bring together filtration technology, application expertise and processing knowledge to help customers optimize their products and operations and identify opportunities to create greater value from raw materials.

“PACK EXPO gives us the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with producers about the challenges they're facing today and where they want to take their businesses next,” said Seth Teply, president and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada.“Whether that means exploring a new packaging format, finding ways to get more value from existing product streams or improving processing efficiency, we're focused on bringing together the technologies and expertise that can help our customers turn those opportunities into reality.”

Visitors to the Tetra Pak booth can learn more about:

Ultrafiltration: Step into the engaging“high protein zone” at the booth to learn more about how membrane filtration can separate, concentrate and fractionate valuable product components to support product innovation, raw material utilization and processing efficiency. New packaging innovations: Explore the Tetra Brik® Aseptic Edge 48 oz for dairy and other beverages, Tetra Classic® Aseptic 20 ml for creamers, Tetra RevaTM for spoonable foods and additional packaging formats. Learn how Tetra Pak is evolving its portfolio to help food and beverage brands meet changing market and consumer needs. Innovation Ecosystem: Explore how Tetra Pak's Innovation Ecosystem brings together processing, packaging and services expertise to help producers look across the entire production operation, uncover opportunities and solve challenges beyond a package or individual pieces of equipment. Optimization and efficiency: Discuss opportunities to improve resource utilization, streamline production and generate greater value from raw materials and existing operations with Tetra Pak Factory OSTM. Experience the product for yourself with live demonstrations throughout the show.

On Sunday, October 18 from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Food & Beverage Processing Innovation Stage (LU-7764), Tetra Pak will host a session exploring the expertise needed to support effective protein utilization across food and beverage systems. Drawing on a deep foundation of knowledge in protein inclusion, Tetra Pak's experts will demonstrate how capabilities in ultrafiltration, ingredient handling, blending and packaging can be applied to improve quality and efficiency throughout the production process.

More information about the exhibition seminar can be found here. For more information about Tetra Pak at PACK EXPO, visit this link.

Media contacts

Stephanie Ward

Communications Manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

940-380-4635