QU's College Of Nursing Celebrates White Coat Ceremony For Class Of 2029

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University's (QU) College of Nursing held its White Coat Ceremony for 54 nursing students from the Class of 2029, marking an important milestone in their academic and professional journey as they prepare to begin clinical training.

The ceremony was attended by college leadership, faculty and staff, students and their families, as well as guests from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Aspetar.

Dean of the College of Nursing, Dr. Majeda El-Banna, highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying:“The White Coat Ceremony marks an important milestone in our students' academic and professional journey, representing their transition into the clinical practice of nursing and their commitment to becoming compassionate, competent, and responsible healthcare professionals. The white coat also reminds them that nursing goes beyond knowledge and clinical skills to encompass respect, communication, and advocacy for those in need of care and support.”

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the College of Nursing, Dr. Waqas Sami, said,“Receiving the white coat marks an important stage in nursing students' academic journey as they begin to connect the knowledge and skills gained through their studies with clinical training and professional practice.”

Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at the College of Nursing, Dr. Ghada Al-Kuwari, said,“The ceremony holds special meaning for our students. It is an opportunity to celebrate what they have achieved so far while reminding them of the responsibility that comes with choosing nursing as a profession. Through our continued guidance, we aim to build students' confidence and sense of belonging to the profession while reinforcing the values of responsibility, respect, compassion, and teamwork throughout their academic and professional journey.”

The ceremony featured Professor Hanadi Al-Hamad, Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital and the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, as guest of honor and keynote speaker.