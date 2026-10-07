Ministry Of Transport Records 3,805 Transactions In Third Quarter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport recorded 3,805 transactions during the third quarter of 2026, covering public transport, road affairs, land transport planning and licensing services.

According to Land Transport Affairs, Public Transport Affairs accounted for 760 transactions, while Road Affairs recorded 1,388 transactions.

Land Transport Planning registered 908 transactions, while Land Transport Licensing recorded 749 transactions.

The services provided during the quarter covered a range of transport-related activities, including railway safety, bus stop relocations, bus services, road defect detection, road safety and directional signs.

Other services included building permit requests, traffic impact studies and approvals for land transport network planning cases, as well as preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities and car rental businesses.