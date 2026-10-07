Qatar Underscores Collective Action, Solidarity And Partnership As Key To Advancing Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed that sustainable development is not merely a national responsibility, but a shared global endeavor requiring strengthened international cooperation grounded in solidarity and partnership. Qatar underscored its readiness to continue working with all Member States and the United Nations system to strengthen collective action and foster more resilient economies and societies.

Addressing the general debate of the Second Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Third Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Mohamed Hassan Al Emadi said the session is taking place amid an increasingly challenging global development landscape, with developing countries confronting a complex and interconnected set of pressures, including shrinking fiscal space, widening financing and investment gaps, mounting debt burdens, the escalating impacts of climate change, disruptions to trade and supply chains, and the far-reaching consequences of conflicts and geopolitical crises.

He said Qatar continues to implement Qatar National Vision 2030, which provides a comprehensive framework for sustainable national development built around four interconnected pillars: human, social, economic and environmental development. He stressed that Qatar's national experience demonstrates that investing in people is fundamental to advancing inclusive, comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al Emadi said artificial intelligence represents a far-reaching technological and economic transformation with considerable potential to accelerate development, while cautioning that it could also exacerbate existing inequalities if developing countries lack the infrastructure, capabilities and resources necessary to harness its benefits.

Against this backdrop, he said Qatar attaches particular importance to strengthening international cooperation on digital capacity building, expanding access to digital infrastructure, and promoting the safe, inclusive and equitable use of artificial intelligence.

He reaffirmed Qatar's firm commitment to international cooperation and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that the country translates these commitments into concrete partnerships and practical contributions through projects undertaken by the Qatar Fund for Development in cooperation with UN agencies, international financial institutions, governments and humanitarian organizations.

He said these efforts reflect Qatar's commitment to advancing effective multilateral cooperation through financing, innovation, knowledge-sharing, capacity building and long-term partnerships.

Al Emadi said Qatar attaches particular importance to the least developed countries (LDCs), reaffirming its commitment to implementing the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for 2022-2031 and strengthening international partnerships to support these countries in addressing structural challenges and accelerating sustainable development.

In this context, he highlighted Qatar's readiness to host the Comprehensive High-Level Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Doha Programme of Action from March 25-27, 2027, in Doha, pursuant to UN General Assembly Resolution 80/150.

He said Qatar looks forward to the review serving as a key milestone in assessing progress, identifying gaps and challenges, and strengthening international partnerships to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Doha Programme of Action throughout the remainder of the decade.

Turning to UN reform, Al Emadi said Qatar views the UN80 Initiative as an opportunity to strengthen the United Nations' capacity to fulfill its mandates with greater efficiency and effectiveness and to better serve its Member States.

He stressed that the reform process should be grounded in intergovernmental ownership and should contribute to reducing duplication, strengthening coherence across the UN development system, and enhancing the Organization's efficiency and effectiveness in responding to global challenges.

Al Emadi said Qatar looks forward to the draft resolutions to be considered by the Second Committee during the session reflecting a spirit of consensus and partnership, with a focus on tangible outcomes, in line with the objectives of UN reform, the outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, and the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.