Qatar Among Seven Nations Bidding To Host 2036 Olympics Games: IOC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is among seven nations currently seeking to host the 2036 Olympic Games, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday outlining the next steps in the selection process that will culminate in the election of the host country in mid-2029.

Germany, Hungary, India, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other six countries currently in 'Continuous Dialogue' with the IOC over their 2036 projects.

The selection process will move to a focused Strategic Dialogue in March 2027, following feasibility assessments, while Preferred Hosts will be invited into a Targeted Dialogue in December 2028.

IOC Members are expected to elect the host at an IOC Session in mid-2029.

The seven nations have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November. No other nations will be considered for the 2036 Games after October 31, the IOC said.

The IOC added that the projects will be assessed on technical factors including venue masterplan and athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities and legacy strategy.

They will also be evaluated on their vision for the Games and alignment with local development plans and the goals of the Olympic Movement.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwean swimmer, said in a statement the athlete experience must remain central to the selection process.

“I was fortunate to compete at five Olympic Games, across four continents. Each had their own character,” Coventry said.“But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do.”

“As an athlete, you spend years working to make your Olympic dream come true. The experience you have when you finally reach the Olympic Games stays with you for the rest of your life,” she added, stressing that delivering the best possible experience for athletes must be the starting point for every future host.

Qatar's bid comes after more than two decades of hosting major international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Doha will also host the Asian Games in 2030, returning the continental showpiece to Qatar for a second time after the 2006 edition.

The IOC said the selection process builds on the dialogue approach introduced in 2019 and is overseen by the Future Host Commission.

During the current Continuous Dialogue, the IOC has provided technical workshops to help the nations develop their venue masterplans, funding strategies and visions for impact and legacy.

Their projects are being technically evaluated with support from independent reports and public opinion polling.

Feasibility assessments are due by March 2027. During the subsequent Strategic Dialogue, the IOC said it will provide enhanced technical support, while the Future Host Commission will conduct site visits to proposed host regions and produce a report for the IOC Executive Board.

In December 2028, the Executive Board will open the Targeted Dialogue with a select number of Preferred Hosts, who will provide final responses and full guarantees before IOC Members elect the 2036 host in mid-2029.