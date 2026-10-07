Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Thailand

Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Thailand


2026-10-07 02:07:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar, HE Pensom Lertsithichai.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN07102026000063011010ID1111776120



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search