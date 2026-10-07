Qatar's Moj To Launch AI-Powered National Legal Knowledge Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is set to launch a new website of the Official Gazette and the Al-Meezan Legal Portal on Sunday, introducing what it describes as the country's first AI-powered comprehensive national system for legal knowledge.

The new platform will provide legal information in Arabic and English, with enhanced search and categorization tools to make laws easier to access and understand.

The ministry stressed that AI tools were indicative of the law and do not replace the official legal texts, which remain the only approved reference.

Within the framework of strengthening transparency and community participation in coordination with the Council of Ministers Secretariat General, the portal will give its visitors and specialized individuals the opportunity to comment on the ongoing legislative tools and provide recommendations regarding law drafts presented for public discussion to support developing legislation that meets ongoing transformations.

On the economic front, the move aims to strengthen business environment and investment in the State by providing clear and credible legal information for local and international investors to minimize time and effort and strengthen the investor's trust and the State of Qatar's attractiveness when it comes to investments.

This project is the result of institutional cooperation and national partnership between the MoJ, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Planning Council, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and the Council of Ministers Secretariat General.

The initiative forms part of the the MoJ's Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and Qatar's wider digital agenda under Qatar National Vision 2030.