Singapore Minister Introduced To Qatar's Tech Initiatives During TASMU Lab Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister for Social and Family Development of the Republic of Singapore HE Masagos Zulkifli has visited the TASMU Innovation Lab of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to review projects and initiatives supported by the facility.

During the visit, HE Zulkifli and his delegation were briefed on innovative solutions and projects developed through the lab, as well as its role in supporting new ideas and emerging technologies.

The delegation also learned about the lab's efforts to foster cooperation between government bodies, the private sector, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Officials said the visit highlighted Qatar's efforts to promote digital innovation and develop technology-based solutions aimed at addressing challenges and expanding the use of emerging technologies across different sectors.