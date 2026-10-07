Nimbuspost Launches Edge, An Invite-Only Priority Support Programme For Scaling D2C Brands

MENAFN - NewsVoir) NimbusPost, India's second largest shipping aggregation and intelligence platform, today announced the launch of NimbusPost Edge, an invite-only priority support programme designed for scaling D2C brands that have outgrown standard shipping support.

NimbusPost Edge is built on the belief that as brands scale, their logistics support needs to evolve beyond technology and automation. While NimbusPost already provides the shipping technology and data intelligence that enable brands to manage their logistics more efficiently, Edge marks a significant step towards strengthening the human support layer that remains critical in logistics today. Instead of relying on a shared support queue, Edge members receive a dedicated ops manager, access to a private escalation lane for critical operational issues, and assured turnaround times designed to be approximately half of the standard industry TAT. The programme targets a 95%+ resolution rate within the committed TAT, bringing greater ownership, responsiveness and accountability to the logistics experience as brands scale.



For a growing D2C business, the impact of faster operational intervention extends beyond logistics. Faster pickup resolution can reduce missed dispatches during high-demand periods, quicker re-attempts can improve delivery conversion, and faster resolution of disputes and RTOs. At the customer level, fewer unresolved delivery issues can translate into a more consistent post-purchase experience.



Ankit, CEO, NimbusPost, said,“When D2C brands scale, logistics challenges are often less about technology and more about operations. Technology can tell you what went wrong, but it still takes people to fix it. The festive season doesn't create these problems, it exposes them. With Edge, every brand gets a dedicated ops manager backed by AI that flags at-risk shipments early, so issues are often fixed before the customer even raises them. Paired with a priority escalation lane, critical issues are resolved in nearly half the usual turnaround time, whether it is a festive peak or business as usual.”



What NimbusPost Edge offers



Dedicated Operational Support: Critical shipment and operational issues are routed through a dedicated support channel, helping brands get faster attention and resolution without having to navigate a shared support queue.

Scale Readiness: The programme is designed for brands whose shipment volumes and operational complexity are growing rapidly, with support built to scale alongside them.

Dedicated Ownership: Each Edge member gets a named account manager, creating a clear point of accountability instead of multiple ticket handoffs.

Assured Timeliness: NimbusPost is targeting 95%+ resolution within TAT, with turnaround times designed to be approximately half the standard turnaround time. Value-Added Services: Edge members get 30 days of free NDR follow-ups. Proactive follow-ups on delivery re-attempts have helped brands recover up to 5% additional delivery rate.

Together, these interventions are designed to help D2C brands reduce missed dispatches, recover more failed deliveries, accelerate cash recovery from disputes and RTOs, and deliver a more reliable customer experience.

NimbusPost Edge is an invite-only programme for scaling D2C brands that require a higher level of operational ownership as their businesses grow. The programme is now live, with applications open to eligible brands.

Applications for NimbusPost Edge are open at: nimbuspost/edge

About NimbusPost

NimbusPost is a technology-led shipping intelligence platform that helps e-commerce businesses simplify and optimize their shipping operations. Built as an intelligence layer over a nationwide multi-courier network, NimbusPost combines technology, data and actionable insights to help brands make smarter shipping decisions, improve delivery performance and enhance the customer experience.

Serving over 1,00,000 brands and resellers across India, NimbusPost enables businesses to manage and optimize their shipping through a unified platform, backed by proactive, personalised human support at every stage of the shipping journey.