MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

AMBASSADOR GUILFOYLE: Kalimera. Secretary Rubio, Your Grace Bishop (inaudible), colleagues from Washington and from this mission, good afternoon. Today is truly a special day for the United States Embassy in Greece as we inaugurate our new chancellor. In a country where the history of democracy lies beneath our feet, we are proud to dedicate this new building where we work hard every day on behalf of the American people. This ceremony dedicates a building, but it also renews our purpose to advance American interests, protect American lives, and strengthen our alliance.

There is no greater honor than to open this new chapter in American diplomacy with our 72nd Secretary of State and National Security Advisor – and my dear friend – Marco Rubio. Secretary Rubio is a true friend of Greece, and he is a champion of democracy. Throughout his distinguished career, he has stood shoulder to shoulder with our allies to defend liberty across the globe. His visit today shows that the United States-Greece partnership is more vibrant and more vital than ever. Secretary Rubio has been the strongest and the most steadfast supporter of this important relationship for many, many years, going back to his days in the Senate. It is only fitting that he is here to commemorate this historic moment in the history of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Greece.

I am also deeply touched that His Grace the Bishop Theofilestatos Varnavas has joined us today. The Greek Orthodox Church plays an extraordinary role in the spiritual life of both the United States and Greece. Your presence reminds us that everything we do at this mission serves a higher purpose. I now invite His Grace to offer a blessing, followed by remarks from Secretary Rubio. Thank you, God bless you, God bless Greece, and may God bless the United States of America.

(The blessing was made.)

SECRETARY RUBIO: I didn't want to hurt anyone. (Laughter.) I'm going after (inaudible). How am I supposed to follow that? (Laughter.) Thank you, (inaudible). Thank you so much. Thank you, Your Grace, for this. Thank you, Ambassador, for hosting. Thank you all for being here. It's – this is one of the Department of State's most impressive and historic embassies. (Inaudible) to engage in diplomacy with one of our key allies in the world, and I want to thank all of you for doing this, and thank you again for blessing this new workplace. I also want to recognize the five American public servants who have died in the line of duty, victims of the brutal reign of violence of (inaudible) terrorist groups.

Our embassies are more than just buildings. They're architectural reflections of our country. I mean, that is the first impression that we make in many cases on our host nation. But they also have (inaudible) functional. They should keep the staff inside safe, and they should secure the sensitive documents and the conversations that protect American citizens wherever they are in the world.

But stylistically, when appropriate, they should be designed in a uniquely American way. They should show strength. They should show leadership and an openness to engagement. And this embassy with this marble – it's the same marble that was used to build the Parthenon – reflects our cultural ties to the region and our reverence for the city's history and influence on our own nation's institutions. The completion of these renovations renews that acknowledgement for the ties we share with this land, and also to the high esteem in which we hold the city's great monuments.

But of course, an embassy is just an empty building without the contents. The completion of these renovations at last bring back together all the embassy staff who have been held at other locations during the years of the construction. Many of you have been offsite for (inaudible) years now, and we in the Department are grateful for your flexibility and your patience during this prolonged process.

I'm very proud to be the Secretary to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and I hope that this building will continue to foster the strong relations between the United States and our host nation, Greece. And just as the Parthenon inspired your architect's design of this building over 60 years ago, may the history, artifacts, and (inaudible) ruins of the city's ancient civilization inspire us to remember – and never to forget – our proud Western heritage and values as we conduct our work here. So, thank you. (Applause.)