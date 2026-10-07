Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis At A Joint Press Availability

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (In Greek.)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you. Thank you for your welcome. It's actually great to be here to have our sixth Strategic Dialogue, which is ongoing, and we've begun downstairs a few minutes ago. It's an event where our two countries commit to continue to work together on a range of issues.

We are two countries that are bound by a common heritage and by proud histories. The United States and Greece share a long history of friendship and partnership and alliance. In fact, the importance of this historical alliance is highlighted by the instability in the world today that we see as a result of conflicts in Hormuz with Iran, or the conflicts in the Red Sea with – in Yemen, or the conflicts in Ukraine and Russia. As you see a world that faces these destabilizing events, you recognize how important this alliance with Greece is to the United States.

It's both historic – historical in its foundation, but it is also critical. It is a source of stability in an unstable world. And I'm thankful – we're thankful – that Greece remains a great ally and that we share a common understanding – this is really important – not just a great ally – we share a common understanding of the threats that face our countries, the face – the threat – that face our societies. And we share a common understanding about the means to address them.

One thing we agree on, for example, is that the nations of Europe need to take on a greater share of the burden in defending their continent, and Greece is doing just that. They're on track to meet the commitments that have been made to spend 5 percent of their GDP on defense this year, with over 3.5 of that – of their GDP – percent of GDP being spent on core defense. They're also joining the National Guard's Bureau of State Partnership Program, and they'll be paired, ironically enough, with the Florida National Guard, which will bring our military collaboration even closer.

Greece is also very close strategic partner on border security in the fight against mass migration, against fighting – they're a great ally as well on fighting transnational criminal organizations, on counterterrorism. Due to its geography in the Mediterranean at the crossroads of many of these transit routes, Greece is particularly exposed to the threats posed by mass migration, by human trafficking, by different forms of terror.

Now, as part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies. What we do not wish to see under any circumstances is that the birthplace of the West is threatened by bad decisions, by inactions, by failure to address challenges. And so, this program is going to create stronger, more proactive law enforcement cooperation that could readily stop these threats.

All of these initiatives and more show that Greece is a true and strong and model NATO Ally, a country that understands the importance of burden sharing and is willing to work with partners to address critical threats to all member-states. Beyond the scope of military operations – because that is not the only part of our relationship that is important – Greece is an important partner in securing the Alliance's economic future as well. It plays a vital role in global commerce in a variety of ways and in a variety of industries.

For example, we share a mutual intent to deepen our collaboration on emerging technology, and we intend to expand U.S. LNG imports and building new gas and electricity interconnectors that strengthen regional energy security and our respective bilateral energy infrastructure.

And finally, we're working together to combat antiquities trafficking into the United States, which finances criminal organizations and harms the U.S. art market. This is an important issue for both of our countries, as we in the U.S. value the artifacts of our Western ancestors just as much as the modern Greeks do. The State Department, along with our partners in the – in Homeland Security, the FBI, the CBP are cooperating with Greek law enforcement to safeguard cultural property across the Mediterranean to protect our shared cultural heritage from illicit trafficking networks.

So, today's Strategic Dialogue, I hope, reflects the strong relationship between our two countries and the breadth of the issues that we're working together to address. And I'm grateful for the opportunity to spend time with you and with your colleagues, and I look forward to working with all of you in the future to secure our nations and protect our core interests. Thank you.

MODERATOR: (Via interpreter) (Inaudible) Secretary of State. I will now take a couple of questions. Please state your name, the media outlet you represent, and to whom you're directing your question. (Inaudible) Nikos Meletis (inaudible).

QUESTION: (Via interpreter) My question is for Secretary Rubio. Mr. Secretary, (inaudible) of Europe (inaudible) and the differentiation of energy sources that it is a strategic choice of a U.S. administration. I wanted to ask to what extent can Greece rely on the support of the U.S. on major projects, initiatives it undertakes in this direction? It's not only the Vertical Corridor. It's also the ExxonMobil operations, the (inaudible) relations out of Crete, big interconnection (inaudible) interconnection projects of Greece and Egypt, and the other major projects (inaudible) developed a connection between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. Thank you.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, I can tell you we're very committed – I guess the other people in the room don't know what you asked. Oh, yeah, they do because they're hearing it on the little radio thing, okay. I was about to tell you what he asked me, but you know. So, look, very committed to this. In addition to the security cooperation, I would argue that energy security is tied to national security. And if you don't believe it, just see what's happening now world with what Iran is trying to do and failing to do, but trying to do.

So, I think what we have learned is – I think we've always known this, but I think recent events reminds us of how it is important to have diverse corridors for energy supply. We can never be in a situation where, if energy is cut off or energy flows are cut off from one part of the world, the whole world is threatened and the ability of nation-states to act in their best interest is compromised by the leverage that one country or a rogue regime could have over them.

So, we're very committed to all of these corridors and to all of these efforts, and Greece is a great partner to do it with. Obviously, some of the issues you've highlighted, some of the things you asked about are tied up and it's a very delicate situation involving other countries – I won't say who, but other countries that are involved in some of the things that are complicating that. And I would just say that issues of that nature that are that delicate and are that critical are probably best addressed through private diplomacy outside the realm of press conferences.

So let me just leave you with this. We are very committed to the success of these projects, and we're very committed to the partnership we have with Greece on energy security, because it's in Greece's national interest but it's also on ours and, I think, is furthering the cause of global security. And on those issues that you raised, I acknowledge they involve some very sensitive and delicate topics, and we intend to address them in proper forum so they can be addressed.

I know – we like to be transparent, but there are things in global affairs that are best not debated at press conferences but handled at the table of dialogue. And by the way, I want to commend your foreign minister for always being someone who's been out there working very hard to seek dialogue and stability in the world. He's committed a lot to it personally, and it's something we appreciate and acknowledge.

MODERATOR: Thank you. (Inaudible) next question. Yes, I believe in the center, Ms. Gazis.

QUESTION: Thank you very much. Olivia Gazis with CBS News. Two questions for you, Mr. Secretary.

SECRETARY RUBIO: See, they always cheat. My American people – your guy asked one question, and they always ask two – they get one, but they get two. Go ahead.

QUESTION: There's a lot of news around -

SECRETARY RUBIO: They're always cheating. We gotta do a rule here. Go ahead.

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: Maximalists.

QUESTION: I know you are both well versed in fielding press inquiries. (Laughter.)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, sometimes it's three – it's not even two, it's three. So, she's being reasonable. Go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you very much. Mr. Secretary, yesterday the Vice President said that Iran needed to do something meaningful to its nuclear enrichment capacity. Is that to say that the U.S. is now open to an enrichment capacity above zero in Iran?

SECRETARY RUBIO: I don't think it means that -

QUESTION: This is my second question, if you don't mind.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Okay.

QUESTION: If I may, amid increasing congressional scrutiny of Ambassador Guilfoyle's tenure here, I'm wondering, Mr. Secretary, if you've personally reviewed some of those allegations and are confident that all is in compliance with State Department ethics. If you'd like to answer, then I can pose the question to the minister.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Pose what question to the minister?

QUESTION: I'll just do the third question to the minister, that is – so the only question to the minister.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Oh, she's got three questions – I told you. Well, I'm -

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (Inaudible.) (Laughter.)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah, look, on the second question, this is not the forum where we're going to address that, as simple as that. Suffice it to say our embassy here is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here. The questions you're asking me, we're not addressing those at press conferences in Greece with the foreign minister and in another country.

That said, on your first question, look, it's very – I don't understand what the confusion is about the nuclear program. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, simple, period, and end of story. I'm not going to go into the details about what would be acceptable or not. I can tell you this, that they're not going to ever have a nuclear program. And anything they agree to that would be acceptable to the United States has to be something that ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That is what our position is; that is the reason why this began.

And it's important to understand – and I've raised this multiple times; I'll raise it again – what Iran was trying to do was build up a conventional capability so massive that they would become untouchable. In essence, they would come to the world in a year or two and say: You can't attack us; we're going to build a nuclear weapon and there's nothing you can do about it, because we have so many missiles and so many drones that if you try to do anything about our nuclear program, we will wipe out every country in the Middle East; we will drive the U.S. forces out of the region; we can do whatever we want.

That is what they were trying to achieve. The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was never going to allow that to happen. He just wasn't. He addressed something that had been ignored for far too long. And so, he destroyed their drone program, their drone manufacturing capability. He destroyed their missile capability. He severely eroded both of those capabilities in terms of current launchers. He destroyed their navy; he destroyed their air force. They are far less powerful militarily today than they were, and that line of immunity they were trying to hide behind has been erased. They will never have a nuclear weapon, period, not as long as President Trump is in office. And that, to us, is the bright line.

Now, how you achieve that and go forth, I think we've got multiple opportunities in the past to reach agreement on those things, and they have failed to do so. Now they're facing crippling sanctions. Their economy is in total and complete freefall. I'm happy that for the first time, even the media in the U.S. is beginning to cover what a bad situation Iran faces. The Straits of Hormuz are open. There's always as much oil flowing out now as there was before this conflict began, so they've lost complete control of the straits. And their economy – and it's not – not only are they in freefall now – the Iranian economy is about to reach a place that few countries in the world have been in terms of how bad it's going to get.

And it's all the fault – all the fault – of the radical Shia clerics that make the decisions in that country. They are the ones that will put the poor people of Iran in the situation that they're in, because every dollar and every penny that that regime gets, they don't spend it on roads or bridges or helping improve the lives of the Iranian people. They spend that money on Hizballah and Hamas and militias that fire rockets out of Iraq – and the Houthis. That's who they spend their money on. They should have spent their money on their people, and instead they spend their money on terrorism and on weapons. So, hopefully that'll change. But – yeah, they'll never have a nuclear weapon.

MODERATOR: Thank you very much. We'll now -

QUESTION: To the foreign minister, if I may. To the foreign minister -

MODERATOR: Excuse me. No, I believe you had your fair share. We need to proceed with the next questioner.

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: That's okay, if they want.

MODERATOR: Unless my minister -

QUESTION: Thank you. Thank you very much, Mr. Foreign Minister, for taking the question. As President Trump weighs the potential of renewed strikes on Iran, is consideration being given in Greece to support those strikes from Souda Bay, especially in light of the events at Fairford that demonstrated increased Iranian threats to U.S. assets in Europe? Thank you.

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (Via interpreter) (Inaudible) that Greece – Greece is the stance of the principle on (inaudible) those who defend themselves versus the aggressor. In this sense, the Greek state (inaudible) Souda Bay, but became a security provider who provided security to (inaudible) direct threatened to Bulgaria (inaudible) the countries of the Gulf. Now, Greece believe this advances (inaudible) position is in a position to provide security, to be an exporter of security, and be a pillar of stability.

As I was already mentioned, Greece is already a major player in the Red Sea operation under the (inaudible) of the European Union, the speediest operation for the safe navigation of vessels passed through the Red Sea. If it is necessary to participate in additional operations and a framework of greater cooperation that will be (inaudible) passage from the Gulf, it is obvious that Greece will once again be at the forefront.

MODERATOR: (Via interpreter) Next question.

QUESTION: (Via interpreter) Good morning. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini newspaper. My question is to the minister of foreign affairs. You've already mentioned the operations in which Greece participates in the Red Sea. There are many open and clear requests from the U.S. side for participation in other U.S. initiatives in the Middle East – Hormuz, Red Sea – in the greater regions (inaudible) as well as Greece in terms of participating in such missions. And I wanted to ask you whether you discussed the (inaudible) Greece's relationship and how this is affecting (inaudible).

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (In Greek.)

MODERATOR: And one last question, please. I would like to stress the“one” because we are a bit behind schedule.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Good luck. (Laughter.)

MODERATOR: Please.

QUESTION: Thank you, John Hudson with the Washington Post. Mr. Secretary, will the State Department continue telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Carina Machado's return to Venezuela? And a bigger societal question -

SECRETARY RUBIO: What? What are – I can't – what are you saying? You're talking like an auctioneer. Slow down.

QUESTION: (Laughter.) I'm just trying to make sure I get everything in.

SECRETARY RUBIO: He's trying – he's talking fast because he's trying to get another question in.

QUESTION: You -

SECRETARY RUBIO: What was your first question?

QUESTION: That is correct. (Laughter.) Will the State Department continue telling foreign governments not to -

SECRETARY RUBIO: Who told you we said that?

QUESTION: That's widely reported at this point.

SECRETARY RUBIO: It is? By who? Who widely reported that?

QUESTION: Wall Street Journal has -

SECRETARY RUBIO: Oh. So, if it's in the newspaper, it's true? Because I can show you a lot of articles that are in the newspaper that are not true. So, this is – I always love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it so now it's an established fact, and then you ask me about it as if somehow I'm responding to something that's been factually proven. I don't know what you're talking about. Honestly, I don't know. Just because you guys report something doesn't mean it's true. You know this, right? I'm sure you know this. Okay. So, the premise of your question is not true.

We've never asked anyone not to let anybody else in anywhere in the world. I've told – I've said this repeatedly about – so I don't – I know how to answer a question that's based on something that is false.

QUESTION: Well, how about a bigger societal question -

SECRETARY RUBIO: Oh, okay.

QUESTION: - on artificial intelligence? Where do you stand on the government's role?

SECRETARY RUBIO: It's called super intelligence.

QUESTION: I figured you might challenge that -

SECRETARY RUBIO: Okay, all right.

QUESTION: - that language. Where do you stand on the government's role in preventing Frontier Labs from threatening the future of the human race? And Mr. Minister, where does Greece and the European Union stand on regulating American AI companies?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, we have – just on super – it doesn't matter where I stand on it. It's not about where I stand – where does the U.S. Government – the U.S. Government has set up a process, as you know. Jay Clayton is running that task force, and it's going to establish how the U.S. is going to interact with attempts to regulate, attempts to mitigate against the potential downsides of super intelligence, but also the ability to benefit from the good things that it's going to do.

So, we've got a task force set up that he's chairing, and it has a good group of people involved in it. And there's where you're going to find the – and look, this is a new issue. I mean, it's not a new issue, but it's an issue that's rapidly evolved in terms of the consciousness of people and nation-states having to address it. And we've stood up a process to do that, as far as the U.S. response is concerned. And we'll work very closely with our allies around the world as well.

So, I would just refer you to that process and that task force as it begins its work. You saw what the President did last week when they had a gathering of all the leaders in that field. They had a joint declaration that sort of laid out some very broad outlines as to how we're going to approach this. And the goal is this, as best I could describe it in the most simplistic terms. Super intelligence is going to happen – or what people call AI – is going to happen, okay? It's happening already. Here's the question: How do we take the positives of it and harness it in a way that serves the interests of our country? And how do we mitigate or prevent the dangers of it?

And to begin, you have to understand what are the potential benefits and what are the potential downsides. And then what role can government play in terms of a regulatory structure to influence those two things? Highlighting and making sure the positives are enjoyed by our country, mitigating against the dangers, that's what this process is designed to do, and they're working very quickly, and they have to work very quickly because that technology is evolving extremely fast.

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (In Greek.)

MODERATOR: Thank you very much. This concludes the joint press statements and the press avail.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MODERATOR: I will kindly ask that you remain seated for a few minutes.

FOREIGN MINISTER GERAPETRITIS: (In Greek.) Thank you so much.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you.