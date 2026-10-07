Joint Statement On The U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is the text of a joint statement by the United States of America and the Hellenic Republic on the occasion of the sixth U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

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On October 7, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis presided over the 6th round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and held discussions on a wide area of global issues. The two sides reaffirmed their steadfast, long and deep bilateral relations in the context of shared democratic values and Greece's role as an active NATO ally. Anchoring their discussions in shared priorities, both sides committed to deepen defense ties, bolster trade and investment, and promote cultural ties.

DEFENSE AND SECURITY COOPERATION

Greece and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their longstanding defense and security cooperation. The United States and Greece announced $4 billion in Foreign Military Sales in support of Greece's long-term defense plan to deepen our interoperability, and to explore future opportunities for defense industrial base cooperation, including on innovative technologies. They finalized Greece's participation in the U.S. National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program with Florida, and enhanced interoperability through the provision of Stryker vehicles to Greece. Both sides reaffirmed the strategic value of our defense cooperation in support of bilateral and NATO security objectives. They expanded law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to address illegal migration.

ECONOMIC AND TRADE COOPERATION

Greece and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening two-way trade and investment. They recognized the importance of economic security and intend to partner to strengthen investment screening and protect critical infrastructure procurements. With Greece's status as a Pax Silica signatory, the two sides welcomed growing cooperation in super intelligence, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies. They highlighted deepening energy ties, building on the November 2025 P-TEC ministerial, the Vertical Gas Corridor, and hydrocarbon exploration. They underscored the significance of maritime collaboration and signed an agreement on certification for U.S. seafarers on Greek vessels.

CULTURAL TIES

The governments also signed an extension of their Cultural Property Agreement, reaffirming their commitment to protect cultural heritage and combat illicit trafficking networks. In addition, they announced the United States' first project in Greece under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to highlight shared democratic traditions.

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