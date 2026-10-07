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Minutes Of The Federal Open Market Committee, September 15-16, 2026

Minutes Of The Federal Open Market Committee, September 15-16, 2026


2026-10-07 02:06:12
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on September 15–16, 2026.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

The minutes can be viewed on the Board's website.

For media inquiries, e-mail [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Minutes of Federal Open Market Committee
September 15–16, 2026: HTML | PDF

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The Federal Reserve

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