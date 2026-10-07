Former Gilead And Amgen Commercial Leader Laura Hamill Just Joined Entera (NASDAQ: ENTX)

The former Gilead and Amgen commercial leader takes her seat as Entera's Phase 3 trial nears its initiation.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a clinical-stage developer of oral peptide therapies, announced Tuesday that Laura Hamill, former Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2026.

The scale of the resume is the story. At Gilead, Hamill led an organization of approximately 2,500 employees responsible for $22 billion in annual revenue. Before that she spent nearly two decades at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where she served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial Business Operations, leading commercial activities representing approximately 80% of the company's revenue, and earlier as Senior Vice President of its Intercontinental region, overseeing 26 countries. She currently sits on the boards of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), BB Biotech AG and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE).

What stands out here, beyond the obvious good news, is Hamill's expertise as a commercial operator, the profile biopharma companies bring in when a drug has to reach prescribers, payers and patients. Entera has not yet begun its pivotal trial, and it remains a company valued at roughly $450 million, but the appointment is another example of a company deliberately building out its strategy to create long-term value.

Separately, operators at this level are selective about which board seats they elect to join. Hamill's own words in the announcement say a lot:“I am particularly inspired by the potential of EB613 in osteoporosis and the opportunity to help millions of women preserve their bone health and maintain active, vibrant lives.”

Entera's most advanced candidate, EB613, is a once-daily oral tablet of PTH(1-34), the same bone-building peptide as Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) injectable Forteo, which generated roughly $1.7 billion in peak annual sales, delivered through the company's proprietary N-Tab platform. Entera describes it as the first once-daily oral anabolic tablet in development for osteoporosis, a disease that affects an estimated 200 million women worldwide. In June, the FDA aligned with Entera on a registrational Phase 3 protocol designed to support a potential NDA filing based on the change in total hip bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months, the study's primary endpoint, on a 505(b)(2) path with a scientific bridge to Forteo. Following this news, an oversubscribed $275 million private placement led by BVF Partners, with participation from Vivo, Longitude, Venrock, Catalio and RA Capital Management, fully funded the program through NDA submission and extended the company's cash runway into 2030.

Hamill joins Entera's board with nearly two decades of experience in commercial roles at Amgen, the company behind Prolia and Evenity, two blockbuster injectable osteoporosis franchises. In contrast, a clinician survey published by Entera indicates anabolic use could rise from roughly 15% of treated patients to roughly 38% if an anabolic were offered as an oral tablet such as EB613.

Phase 3 initiation is planned for late 2026, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2028.

This week Entera is scheduled to present incremental Phase 2 data supporting EB613's anabolic (bone-building) effect at a session at the ASBMR 2026 annual meeting, taking place in Boston October 9-12.

Hamill takes her seat on December 1. If Entera keeps to its stated timeline, EB613 Phase 3 initiation may already be underway by the time she sits down at her first board meeting.

Recent News Highlights from Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Entera Appoints Global BioPharma Executive Laura Hamill to Its Board of Directors, Expanding Commercial Expertise

Entera Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Leader Riccardo Paolo Camisasca, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer Ahead of Planned EB613 Phase 3 Initiation

Entera Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates

Entera Bio Phase 2 Data Supporting EB613's (Oral PTH(1-34)) Anabolic Effect on Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis at High Risk for Fracture Selected for Plenary Poster Session Presentation at the ASBMR 2026 Annual Meeting

Entera Bio Announces Pricing of Oversubscribed $275 Million Private Placement

Entera Bio Receives Positive FDA Feedback on 12-Month Registrational Phase 3 Study for EB613 – the First Oral Anabolic Tablet in Development for Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis

ENDO 2026 Oral Presentation Highlights Comparative Clinical Data for Entera's Breakthrough Single Tablet EB613 (First-in-Class Oral PTH(1-34) Anabolic for Osteoporosis)

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