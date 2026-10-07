String Cubed Launches Regulation CF Offering To Scale The World's First Functional 3D Printing Platform

Company holds the only granted U.S. patent in matter-to-matter computing and has already commercialized eight functional 3D-printed materials, from soap to solar filament

String Cubed, a materials science company pioneering a new field called analog computing, today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding offering, opening public investment in its mission to make 3D printing useful beyond plastic.

Standard 3D printers operate at roughly 200°C, a temperature that destroys nearly every functional material except inert plastic. Proteins, medicines, vitamins, and other heat-sensitive compounds break down before they can be printed. String Cubed's patented vapor-cooling technology solves this by engineering water directly into the printing filament. As the material prints, that water turns to vapor and carries excess heat away, keeping delicate compounds stable through the entire process.

The company holds the only granted patent in matter-to-matter computing, along with two pending applications covering vapor cooling for heat-labile filaments and printable photovoltaic materials. Founder Manuel Rendon developed the underlying chemistry after building Timeplast Inc., a prior venture that created a water-soluble, time-programmable plastic alternative and shipped functional 3D-printing filaments to thousands of customers.

Since developing the technology, String Cubed has commercialized eight distinct functional materials: a 3D-printed bar of soap, a solar-generating filament, a real-protein fish bait, bioactive plant vitamins, coral reef nutrition, an aromatic cinnamon filament, a UV-reactive material, and a water desalination filament. Its first patented product, Bloominite, is a 3D-printed seed pod that carries its own water reservoir, nutrients, and soil precursors, releasing them in sequence without human intervention. The company is also developing the Manifester, a proposed at-home device that would print functional physical objects on demand.

The raise will help continue the development of String Cubed's printable materials library and progress toward the Manifester.

String Cubed's Regulation CF offering is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $500. Users can learn more and become an investor at href="" rel="nofollow noopener" stringcube.

About String Cubed

String Cubed is pioneering analog computing, the science of programming physical matter to behave, adapt, and perform on its own. Through its patented vapor-cooling 3D printing process, the company enables functional materials, from medicine to food to energy-generating filaments, to survive the printing process intact. String Cubed's mission is to make physical production as programmable and on-demand as digital computing has become.

Contact

Founder & CEO

Manuel Rendon

String Cubed

[email protected]

