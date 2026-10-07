BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) Is 'One To Watch'

This article has been disseminated on behalf of BTQ Technologies Corp. and may include paid advertising.

BTQ provides public-market exposure to a trusted quantum infrastructure platform spanning hardware-rooted post-quantum security, quantum-secure networks and quantum computing technologies. The company is advancing multiple technologies toward commercialization, with QSSN surpassing 100,000 mainnet transactions, MIMIQ in commercial distribution and QCIM progressing through semiconductor validation and productization. QCIM addresses a company-identified $1 trillion post-quantum cryptography semiconductor market opportunity by 2035 with a crypto-agile architecture designed to adapt as cryptographic standards evolve. The July 2026 acquisition of QPerfect added a wholly owned quantum computing platform with commercially deployed MIMIQ software and additional technologies spanning digital twins and fault-tolerant computing. BTQ has established strategic and commercial relationships across banking, semiconductors, quantum computing and infrastructure as it works to move its technology portfolio from validation toward commercial deployment.

BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company developing trusted infrastructure for the transition from classical networks to the quantum era. Its platform spans hardware-rooted post-quantum security, quantum-secure financial and blockchain networks, and technologies for building, testing and deploying quantum computing systems.

BTQ organizes its technology around three interconnected layers: Silicon Networks, which establish hardware-rooted security and cryptographic agility; Blockchain Networks, which extend quantum-safe infrastructure to digital money and decentralized networks; and Quantum Accelerated Networks, which provide software, emulation, validation and deployment technologies for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

