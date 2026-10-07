Earth Science Tech (ETST) Building On Synergies Between Healthcare Related Subsidiaries To Generate Dependable And Growing Revenue

Earth Science Tech operates several subsidiaries, including real estate and asset management company Avenvi LLC Avenvi boasts expertise across various segments of the real estate industry, including identifying development opportunities and facilitating end-user property acquisitions Avenvi also manages investments on behalf of ETST and provides the critical physical infrastructure for ETST's expanding pharmacy operations

Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST), a strategic holding company that brings together innovative businesses across the healthcare, pharmacy, technology and telemedicine, real estate, and consumer products spaces, operates Avenvi LLC, a real estate and asset management arm. Like its parent company, Avenvi is diversified, boasting expertise across various segments of the real estate industry and representing ETST's diversification into hard assets.

Avenvi has developed a strong portfolio of real estate assets, primed for development, and provides financing solutions to purchasers of properties it develops.“This strategic positioning allows Avenvi to engage in the real estate market at every stage, from identifying development opportunities to facilitating end-user property acquisitions,” explains ETST in an...

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