Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Enlists Thermo Fisher's Clinical Research Business To Launch Phase 2 Lucid-MS Trial

New agreement moves innovative Lucid-MS treatment from planning into execution. Proprietary platform is designed around a novel neuroprotective approach that targets demyelination rather than solely modulating the immune system. Thermo Fisher's clinical research business is a leading global contract research organization, with impressive expertise in central nervous system and MS studies.

Most multiple sclerosis (“MS”) drugs work by quieting the immune system. A new partnership shines the spotlight on a different approach - protecting the nerve's own insulation - and sets up that treatment for a rigorous clinical test. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, has signed a Study Start-Up Agreement with the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The contract covers implementation of the phase 2 trial of Lucid-MS, Quantum's lead drug candidate for MS.

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