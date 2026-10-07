HONA SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ: HONA) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 23, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Honeywell Aerospace between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Honeywell Aerospace Incorporated (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HONA) and reminds investors of the November 23, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) that those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, the Company slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%.

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's share price fell $47.17 or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 1, 2026 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET, the Justice Department announced that the Honeywell Aerospace agreed to“pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.”

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's stock price fell $3.87 or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Honeywell Aerospace's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Honeywell Aerospace class action, go to /HONA call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Honeywell Aerospace Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Honeywell Aerospace securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Honeywell Aerospace misled investors about supplier constraints, their impact on sales and profitability, and an investigation involving cybersecurity compliance for government contracts.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ: HONA) securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 23, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Honeywell Aerospace securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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