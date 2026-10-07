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ASUS Proart RTX Spark Windows Pcs Available For Immediate Pre-Order Today, Delivering Integrated Ecosystem Of AI Agents And Creative Apps


2026-10-07 02:02:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs combine high-capacity unified memory, open agent and workflow ecosystems, and ASUS AI applications for private, customizable creation without token limits




KEY POINTS

  • Built for local agentic AI: ProArt P16 & P14 laptops and ProArt GR1X mini PC, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark with up to 1 petaflop AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory to build advanced local agents and complex workflows
  • Revolutionary AI for agents and creativity: Purpose-built for local AI agents, with exclusive ASUS generative AI apps, token-free AI, RTX acceleration for creative workflows, and CUDA ecosystem for advanced AI development
  • Accessible agent-and-app ecosystem: ASUS partners with ComfyUI, the leading open-source visual AI workflow platform, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, so creators can build and run local AI workflows using plain language
  • Complete local AI portfolio: From RTX Spark PCs to GeForce RTX 5090 systems, Ascent GX10 powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark, and ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 powered by NVIDIA DGX Station for professionals and enterprises
  • ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs Available This October: Global pre-orders start October 7, with availability from October 16, featuring a range of memory configurations for different AI requirements

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the global launch of the new ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, along with the compact ProArt GR1X mini PC, all powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark. Purpose-built for creators, AI developers and workflow builders, these systems boast high-capacity unified memory, a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU and an ultra-efficient NVIDIA Grace CPU. The NVIDIA CUDA ecosystem and an expanding ASUS-exclusive agent-and-application solution make sophisticated local AI easier to deploy, personalize and use. NVIDIA RTX Spark unites NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in one slim, powerful Windows PC. Designed to run larger AI models locally-without cloud dependency-and move between creative work, development, and immersive gaming without missing a beat. Connect apps, tools, and workflows into one seamless experience. Private by default, RTX Spark brings NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, ready for the AI workloads of today and whatever comes next. Delivered on the familiar, trusted Windows platform.

Together, Hermes Agent and ComfyUI deliver a compelling local-first, cloud-flexible AI experience. By bringing industry-validated workflows and agent-connected creative tools to users' own PCs, they enable generative AI creation and AI-assisted development, with the flexibility to integrate cloud services when needed.

“We built Hermes to provide intelligence you can truly own, rather than simply rent. ProArt RTX Spark PCs provide the memory capacity to run powerful models locally, enabling Hermes to drive ComfyUI and MuseTree, work with your files, and keep these workflows on your own machine,” said Dillon Rolnick, CEO of Nous Research.

"Creators want to run the best AI models on their own machines, with full control. ProArt RTX Spark PCs have the memory to run big image and video workflows locally, and ComfyUI makes those workflows easy to share, reuse and hand off to agents like Hermes," said Yoland Yan, CEO and co-founder of Comfy.

A new class of personal Windows PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

ProArt P16, ProArt P14 and ProArt GR1X bring advanced local AI computing to slim creator laptops and a compact desktop form factor. NVIDIA RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, an NVIDIA Grace CPU, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology in a highly integrated, power-efficient platform.

With up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and up to 128GB of high-bandwidth unified memory, RTX Spark enables demanding workloads that can exceed the memory capacity of conventional PCs. Depending on model architecture, quantization, context length and available system memory, users can work with large local language and vision-language models, advanced image and video generation pipelines, LoRA customization, agentic workflows and complex 3D scenes directly on their ProArt PC.

Owning local AI capacity provides three fundamental advantages. First, it turns variable pay-per-use cloud spending into predictable computing capacity, allowing users to iterate, regenerate and experiment without per-token or per-generation charges. Second, it helps protect privacy and creative intellectual property by keeping prompts, source files, project data and selected models on device, with workflows that can remain available offline. Third, it gives creators and developers greater control over their tools, enabling them to select models, customize behavior, connect trusted applications and build repeatable workflows around their own needs.

Cloud services remain valuable for frontier-scale models and burst capacity. ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs give users the flexibility to choose local, cloud or hybrid execution according to performance, privacy, security, cost and workflow requirements.

ASUS creative ecosystem for agentic AI workflows

NVIDIA RTX Spark brings NVIDIA AI and RTX graphics together to redefine Windows PCs for creators, AI developers, and gamers, all on the familiar, trusted Windows platform. RTX Spark fundamentally changes what creators and developers can achieve with a new AI computing platform. Backed by the CUDA ecosystem, it supports a rapidly expanding range of creator applications, AI models and development tools that can run locally with RTX acceleration - creating a highly capable environment for generative AI, model development and AI workflow building.

Combined with up to 128GB unified memory, RTX Spark also removes one of the biggest limitations of conventional PCs: memory capacity. Larger AI models, higher-resolution generation and more complex workflows can now run locally, opening a new class of possibilities for creators and AI developers. ASUS extends this platform advantage through the layers of its own ecosystem:

Local GenAI, built into ProArt: ASUS preloads exclusive ProArt applications that bring local AI directly into the creative workflow. MuseTree integrates two of the best local image models FLUX and Wan for token-free local generative creation, while StoryCube brings AI-powered scene recognition, media organization and intelligent asset management to Windows.

The best of local and cloud creation: ProArt combines local RTX-powered AI with leading cloud creative services, including Adobe Creative Cloud bundles, giving creators the flexibility to move between local and cloud workflows depending on performance, privacy and creative needs. On eligible ASUS laptops, an exclusive Google AI bundle further enhances hybrid AI creative experiences.

Building the agentic AI workflow ecosystem

Hermes, the personalized creative expert: Built by Nous Research, Hermes is an open-source autonomous AI partner that executes complex goals across desktop apps, terminal, and local files with persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through the dedicated Hermes Skill, it connects with ASUS MuseTree to deliver one of the most accessible local AI image- and video-generation experiences, powered by the popular FLUX and Wan models.

Zenni Claw, the best ASUS native assistant: ASUS agent for everyday AI and productivity that provides deeper integration with ASUS applications and devices for daily tasks, content management and product control.

ComfyUI, the agent-ready workflow builder: ASUS has partnered with ComfyUI, the leading open-source platform for visual AI workflows, used by millions of creators worldwide. ComfyUI's validated workflows and resource packs make it easy to create AI images and video on ProArt PCs, and its agent-ready design lets assistants like Hermes build and run workflows for users. Its global community keeps adding new models and tools, so ProArt users always have the latest in AI.

ProArt P16 & P14 Laptop: Agent-assisted creativity on the move

Built around the highly integrated RTX Spark architecture, ProArt P16 and P14 combine advanced AI capability with thin, lightweight CNC-machined designs. At 12.9mm (0.51”) and 1.77kg (3.9 lbs), ProArt P16 is the thinnest 16-inch ProArt laptop to date. ProArt P14 measures 13.9mm (0.55”) and weighs 1.48kg (3.26 lbs), making it the lightest ProArt laptop to date. High-capacity batteries - up to 99.9Wh for P16 and 90Wh for P14 - support extended mobile creative workflows.

Both laptops feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays with Delta E<1 color accuracy, up to 1,600-nit peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and anti-reflection technology. ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, while ProArt P14 offers up to 3K resolution. Nano Black and Neo White finishes, comprehensive I/O and a precision haptic touchpad complete a creator-focused mobile experience.

ProArt GR1X Mini Windows PC: Always-on local agentic AI for nonstop creativity

ProArt GR1X brings RTX Spark to a compact system designed for creators, developers and small teams that need always-available local AI capacity. Measuring 150 x 150 x 51mm, it combines high-capacity unified memory with advanced thermal engineering for sustained operation in studios, development environments and shared workspaces.

Its dual-fan cooling system, dual M.2 SSD storage, 10GbE networking, WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and support for up to four 4K displays make GR1X a versatile local AI hub for agents, model serving, generation, and creative workflow automation. Available in silver and black, it extends the ProArt design language to a compact desktop form factor.

From personal AI PCs to enterprise AI infrastructure

ASUS is extending agentic AI across a comprehensive portfolio of local systems including ProArt PCs powered by RTX Spark, systems equipped with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, ASUS Ascent GX10, powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark, and ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET900, powered by NVIDIA DGX Station.

Across this portfolio, ASUS brings together agentic AI, generative AI, recognition and classification technologies, partner integrations, and deployment expertise. From a single creator laptop to shared enterprise infrastructure, customers can access local AI hardware, software, and workflow solutions through one unified ASUS ecosystem.

ProArt RTX Spark Windows PC availability and pricing

In Canada, pre-orders for select NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 configurations begin on October 7, 2026, with shipping estimated to start on October 16, 2026.

ProArt P14 will initially be offered with 24GB or 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, while ProArt P16 will be available with 32GB or 128GB. The 48GB ProArt P14 and 64GB ProArt P16 configurations will be available later this year. Configurations will be offered through the ASUS Store, with the 128GB ProArt P14 and 32GB ProArt P16 also available at Best Buy Canada.

ProArt P14 will start at C$3,499, and ProArt P16 will start at C$4,9991. Configurations, pricing, preorder timing, and retail availability may vary by product and region.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Specifications 2

ProArt P16 (H7607BA)

Model H7607BA-BH91T-CB H7607BA-DH93T-CA H7607BA-DH94T-CA
Part Number 90NB16A1-M00SB0 90NB16A1-M00UA0 90NB16A1-M00UB0
Year 2026
Color Nano Black Nano Black Nano Black
CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 5,120-core Blackwell RTX GPU and an 18-core Grace CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display 16-inch, 4K (3840 x 2400) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch screen; 16:10 aspect ratio; 120Hz refresh rate; up to 1600 nits HDR peak brightness; 100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Pantone® Validated; VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified; TÜV Rheinland-certified; anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro
Memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board 128GB LPDDR5X on board 64GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Touchpad Haptic touchpad
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), triple band, 2x2; Bluetooth® 5.4
Bluetooth® features and version may vary depending on OS support and driver availability.
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10 Gbps)
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with display / power delivery support (data speed up to 40 Gbps)
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD Express 7.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Dolby Atmos
Battery 99.9Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter USB Type-C, 140W AC adapter
Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W
Input: 100–240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
USB Type-C cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 35.41 x 24.30 x 1.29 ~ 1.59 cm (13.94" x 9.57" x 0.51" ~ 0.63")
Weight 1.77 kg (3.90 lbs)
Availability Pre-order October 7
Shipping starting October 16		 Pre-order October 7
Shipping starting October 16		 Available later this year
Where to buy Best Buy
ASUS Store		 ASUS Store ASUS Store
MSRP C$4,999 C$9,499 C$6,799


ProArt P14 (H7407BA)

Model H7407BA-DH90T-CA H7407BA-DH91T-CA H7407BA-DH93T-CA
Part Number 90NB16H1-M00J30 90NB16H1-M00CP0 90NB16H3-M00JM0
Year 2026 2026 2026
Color Nano Black Nano Black Neo White
CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 5,120-core Blackwell RTX GPU and an 18-core Grace CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch screen; 16:10 aspect ratio; 120Hz refresh rate; up to 1600 nits HDR peak brightness; 100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Pantone® Validated; VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified; TÜV Rheinland-certified; anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro
Memory 24GB LPDDR5X on board 48GB LPDDR5X on board 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Touchpad Haptic touchpad
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), triple band, 2x2; Bluetooth® 5.4
Bluetooth® features and version may vary depending on OS support and driver availability.
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10 Gbps)
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with display / power delivery support (data speed up to 40 Gbps)
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD 4.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Dolby Atmos
Battery 90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter USB Type-C, 140W AC adapter
Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W
Input: 100–240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
USB Type-C cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 31.07 x 21.89 x 1.39 ~ 1.59 cm (12.23" x 8.62" x 0.55" ~ 0.63")
Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Availability Pre-order October 7
Shipping starting October 16		 Available later this year Pre-order October 7
Shipping starting October 16
Where to buy ASUS Store ASUS Store Best Buy
ASUS Store
MSRP C$3,499 C$4,699 C$8,999


NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ProArt P16:

ASUS ProArt P14:

ASUS ProArt P16 ASUS Store:

ASUS ProArt P14 ASUS Store:

ASUS ProArt GR1X Mini PC:

ASUS ProArt Laptops:

ASUS Zenni Claw:

ASUS StoryCube:

ASUS MuseTree:

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED:

ASUS AI:

ASUS Google AI Bundle:

ASUS Business website:

ASUS LinkedIn:

ASUS Business LinkedIn:

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...

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