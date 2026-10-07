HP Leads The Expansion Of The Local AI Era From GB300 AI Workstations To RTX Spark Windows Pcs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First public Windows demonstration on HP ZGX Fury powered by NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, new RTX Spark availability date and Perplexity-powered local AI experiences accelerate the next generation of AI computing

News Highlights:



First public demonstration of Windows on NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip on HP ZGX Fury, bringing a new class of AI workstation to the Windows ecosystem and enabling organizations to develop, test, and deploy advanced AI workloads on the platform where most of their users, applications, and workflows already reside.

Pricing and availability announced for HP's RTX Spark-powered OmniBook portfolio, making advanced AI creation, development, and intelligent agent experiences accessible to creators, developers, gamers, and innovators in premium devices built for the next generation of personal computing. Perplexity-powered experiences to arrive on HP consumer PCs, helping users access more personalized, context-aware AI assistance while taking advantage of the speed, responsiveness, and privacy benefits of local AI computing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) expanded its portfolio of local AI solutions, spanning RTX Spark-powered consumer Windows PCs through workstation-class AI systems powered by NVIDIA GB300. The announcements include pricing and availability for HP's RTX Spark Windows portfolio, the introduction of Perplexity experiences on select consumer platforms, and the first public demonstration of Windows running on the HP ZGX Fury powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.

“The next phase of AI is about putting the right compute in the right place,” said Deepak Patil, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Personal Systems at HP Inc.“NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Station GB300 technologies enable experiences that scale from personal productivity and creation to enterprise AI development. HP is uniquely positioned to deliver that continuum, helping customers access powerful capabilities through solutions that range from AI PCs to advanced, secure local edge compute.”

As AI adoption accelerates, customers need more than a standalone AI device. They need a portfolio of solutions that supports AI across work, creativity, development, and deployment. NVIDIA RTX Spark and GB300 technologies help address those needs, while HP delivers AI experiences that scale from premium consumer devices to advanced workstation platforms, giving users and organizations the flexibility to choose the right solution for how they create, work, and innovate.

Bringing NVIDIA GB300 to Windows on HP ZGX Fury

At Microsoft's event earlier today, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang showcased the first public demonstration of Windows running on the HP ZGX Fury powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, highlighting a new class of AI workstation designed for developers, data scientists, researchers, and enterprise teams building and deploying advanced AI applications. The demonstration builds on HP's GB300 vision first previewed earlier this year at Computex and underscores HP's commitment to bringing powerful AI development capabilities to the Windows ecosystem.

The HP ZGX Fury is designed to help organizations develop, test, and deploy increasingly sophisticated AI applications on-premises, closer to their users, data, and workflows. Its powerful capabilities enable enterprise teams to run demanding inference workloads, support more concurrent users and AI calls, and experiment with larger or more complex models – all while maintaining greater control over their AI infrastructure.

RTX Spark Windows PCs Available Beginning Oct. 16

Announced at IFA in September, the new OmniBook portfolio powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark and Windows delivers the performance needed for AI creation, development, and entertainment, bringing local AI, intelligent agents, and advanced RTX capabilities to a new generation of users.

NVIDIA RTX Spark unites NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in one slim, powerful Windows PC. Designed to run larger AI models locally - without cloud dependency - and move between creative work, development, and immersive gaming without missing a beat. Connect apps, tools, and workflows into one seamless experience. Private by default. RTX SparkTM brings NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, ready for the AI workloads of today and whatever comes next. Delivered on the familiar, trusted Windows platform.

HP also introduced Perplexity Computer on its consumer PCs, designed to help users access information, complete tasks, and create more efficiently The offering will include one month free of Perplexity Pro. This builds off of the Perplexity integration into HP's workstations announced in September and represents another step in HP's broader strategy to deliver differentiated AI experiences through a growing ecosystem of software and platform partners.

By combining AI-enhanced hardware, powerful local compute, and intelligent software experiences, HP is helping bring the benefits of AI closer to users while giving them greater performance, responsiveness, and control over how and where AI workloads run.

Pricing and Availabilityi



For more information on the HP ZGX Fury powered by NVIDIA GB300 running Windows contact your local sales representative.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is expected to be available at HP.com on October 16, 2026 for a starting price of $3,199.99. The device will also be available at Best Buy locations and BestBuy.com.

The HP OmniBook X 14 is expected to be available at HP.com on October 16, 2026 for a starting price of $2,999.99. The device is also expected to be available at Costco.com, Micro Center, Walmart, and other US retailers. Perplexity Pro will be offered as a one-month free trial on eligible HP consumer devices beginning in November 2026, with availability expanding to both new and existing devices.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit

i Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

CONTACT: Media Contacts... hp.com/go/newsroom