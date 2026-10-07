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ASUS Proart RTX Spark Windows Pcs Available For Immediate Pre-Order Today, Delivering Integrated Ecosystem Of AI Agents And Creative Apps


2026-10-07 02:02:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs combine high-capacity unified memory, open agent and workflow ecosystems, and ASUS AI applications for private, customizable creation without token limits

Fremont, CA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the global launch of the new ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, both powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip. Purpose-built for creators, AI developers and workflow builders, these systems boast high-capacity unified memory, a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, and an ultra-efficient NVIDIA Grace CPU. The NVIDIA CUDA ecosystem and an expanding ASUS-exclusive agent-and-application solution make sophisticated local AI easier to deploy, personalize, and use. Engineered to run larger AI models locally, without cloud dependency, NVIDIA RTX Spark combines NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in a slim, powerful Windows PC. It seamlessly transitions between creative workloads, development tasks, and immersive gaming while connecting apps, tools, and workflows into a unified experience. Private by default and backed by NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, RTX Spark is ready for today's AI workloads and the innovations of tomorrow, all on the familiar and trusted Windows platform.



ASUS ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs

KEY POINTS

· Built for local agentic AI: ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark with up to 1 petaflop AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory are built for advanced local agents and complex workflows

· Revolutionary AI for agents and creativity: Purpose-built for local AI agents, featuring exclusive ASUS generative AI apps, token-free AI for predictable costs, privacy-first on-device processing, RTX acceleration for creative workflows, and the CUDA ecosystem for advanced AI development

· Accessible agent-and-app ecosystem: ASUS partners with ComfyUI, the leading open-source visual AI workflow platform, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, so creators can build and run local AI workflows using plain language

· ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs Available This October: Global pre-orders start October 7, featuring a range of memory configurations for different AI requirements

Together, Hermes Agent and ComfyUI deliver a compelling local-first, cloud-flexible AI experience. By bringing industry-validated workflows and agent-connected creative tools to users' own PCs, they enable generative AI creation and AI-assisted development, with the flexibility to integrate cloud services when needed.

“We built Hermes to provide intelligence you can truly own, rather than simply rent. ProArt RTX Spark PCs provide the memory capacity to run powerful models locally, enabling Hermes to drive ComfyUI and MuseTree, work with your files, and keep these workflows on your own machine,” said Dillon Rolnick, CEO of Nous Research.

"Creators want to run the best AI models on their own machines, with full control. ProArt RTX Spark PCs have the memory to run big image and video workflows locally, and ComfyUI makes those workflows easy to share, reuse and hand off to agents like Hermes," said Yoland Yan, CEO and co-founder of Comfy.

A new class of personal Windows PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

ProArt P16 and P14 bring advanced local AI computing to slim creator laptops. NVIDIA RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, an NVIDIA Grace CPU, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support, and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology in a highly integrated, power-efficient platform.

With up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and up to 128GB of high-bandwidth unified memory, RTX Spark enables demanding workloads that can exceed the memory capacity of conventional PCs. Depending on model architecture, quantization, context length, and available system memory, users can work with large local language and vision-language models, advanced image and video generation pipelines, LoRA customization, agentic workflows, and complex 3D scenes directly on their ProArt laptop.

Owning local AI capacity provides three fundamental advantages. First, it turns variable pay-per-use cloud spending into predictable computing capacity, allowing users to iterate, regenerate, and experiment without per-token or per-generation charges. For users running demanding AI-agent workloads every day, the ongoing token costs of cloud services may exceed the cost of a ProArt RTX Spark-powered PC within as little as five to ten months1, making local AI an attractive option both financially and operationally. Second, it helps protect privacy and creative intellectual property by keeping prompts, source files, project data, and selected models on device, with workflows that can remain available offline. Third, it gives creators and developers greater control over their tools, enabling them to select models, customize behavior, connect trusted applications, and build repeatable workflows around their own needs.

Cloud services remain valuable for frontier-scale models and burst capacity. ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs give users the flexibility to choose local, cloud or hybrid execution according to performance, privacy, security, cost, and workflow requirements.

ASUS creative ecosystem for agentic AI workflows

NVIDIA RTX Spark brings NVIDIA AI and RTX graphics together to redefine Windows PCs for creators, AI developers, and gamers. RTX Spark fundamentally changes what creators and developers can achieve with a new AI computing platform. Backed by the CUDA ecosystem, it supports a rapidly expanding range of creator applications, AI models, and development tools that can run locally with RTX acceleration - creating a highly capable environment for generative AI, model development, and AI workflow building.

Combined with up to 128GB unified memory, RTX Spark also removes one of the biggest limitations of conventional PCs: memory capacity. Larger AI models, higher-resolution generation, and more complex workflows can now run locally, opening a new class of possibilities for creators and AI developers. ASUS extends this platform advantage through the layers of its own ecosystem:

· Local GenAI, built into ProArt: ASUS preloads exclusive ProArt applications that bring local AI directly into the creative workflow. MuseTree integrates two of the best local image models FLUX and WAN for token-free local generative creation, while StoryCube brings AI-powered scene recognition, media organization, and intelligent asset management to Windows.

· The best of local and cloud creation: ProArt combines local RTX-powered AI with leading cloud creative services, including Adobe Creative Cloud bundles, giving creators the flexibility to move between local and cloud workflows depending on performance, privacy and creative needs. On eligible ASUS laptops, an exclusive Google AI bundle2 further enhances hybrid AI creative experiences.

Building the agent computer AI workflow ecosystem

· Hermes, the personalized creative expert: Built by Nous Research, Hermes is an open-source autonomous AI partner that executes complex goals across desktop apps, terminal, and local files with persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through the dedicated Hermes Skill, it connects with ASUS MuseTree to deliver one of the most accessible local AI image- and video-generation experiences, powered by the popular FLUX and Wan models.

· Zenni Claw, the best ASUS native assistant: ASUS agent for everyday AI and productivity that provides deeper integration with ASUS applications and devices for daily tasks, content management and product control.

· ComfyUI, the agent-ready workflow builder: ASUS has partnered with ComfyUI, the leading open-source platform for visual AI workflows, used by millions of creators worldwide. ComfyUI's validated workflows and resource packs make it easy to create AI images and video on ProArt PCs, and its agent-ready design lets assistants like Hermes build and run workflows for users. Its global community keeps adding new models and tools, so ProArt users always have the latest in AI.

ProArt P16 & P14 Laptops: Agent-assisted creativity on the move

Built around the highly integrated RTX Spark architecture, the ProArt P16 and P14 combine advanced AI capability with thin, lightweight CNC-machined designs. Weighing 3.9lbs. and measuring 0.63 inches thin, ProArt P16 is the thinnest 16-inch ProArt laptop to date. ProArt P14 measures 0.63 inches and weighs 3.26lbs, making it the lightest ProArt laptop currently available. High-capacity batteries - up to 99.9Wh for P16 and 90Wh for P14 - support extended mobile creative workflows.

Both laptops feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen displays with Delta E<1 color accuracy, up to 1,600-nit peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and anti-reflection technology. ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, while ProArt P14 offers up to 3K resolution. Nano Black and Neo White finishes, comprehensive I/O, and a precision haptic touchpad complete a creator-focused mobile experience.

ProArt GR1X Mini Windows PC: Always-on local agent computer for nonstop creativity

ProArt GR1X brings RTX Spark to a compact system designed for creators, developers and small teams that need always-available local AI capacity. Measuring 150 x 150 x 51mm, it combines high-capacity unified memory with advanced thermal engineering for sustained operation in studios, development environments and shared workspaces.

Its dual-fan cooling system, dual M.2 SSD storage, 10GbE networking, WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and support for up to four 4K displays make GR1X a versatile local AI hub for agents, model serving, generation, and creative workflow automation. Available in silver and black, it extends the ProArt design language to a compact desktop form factor.

Availability and Pricing

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, starting at $2,599.993, are now available for pre-order online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy as well as in-store at participating Best Buy locations. Please see below for available configurations and purchasing options.

The ProArt GR1X will be available later this year, mainly in advanced configurations (64GB and 128GB), through select premium retailers.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

ProArt P16 (H7607BA):

H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_24_512 H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_32_1T H7607BA-PB98T H7607BA-PB97T H7607BA-XP99T
Key SKU Differences 24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 4K OLED 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED 64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED 64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED 128GB RAM / 2TB SSD / 4K OLED
ASUS Store Pre-order here Pre-order here Pre-order here
Best Buy Pre-order here Pre-order here Coming soon Coming soon
Micro Center Coming soon

ProArt P14 (H7407BA):

H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_24_512 H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_32_512 H7407BA-XB97T H7407BA-XB99T
Key SKU Differences 24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED 32GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED 48GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED 128GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED
ASUS Store Pre-order here Pre-order here
Best Buy Pre-order here Pre-order here Coming soon Coming soon
Micro Center Coming soon

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: ...

Notes to Editors

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) Product Page:

ProArt P14 (H7407BA) Product Page:

ProArt GR1X Product Page:

ProArt RTX Spark Pre-order Page:

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/

ASUS USA Facebook:

ASUS USA X (Twitter):

Specifications4

ProArt P16 (H7607BA)

Year 2026
CPU Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display Up to 16", touch screen, WQUXGA(WQU), 4K (3840 x 2400) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
Memory Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD Express 7.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
Battery 99.9WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 13.94" x 9.57" x 0.51" ~ 0.63"
Weight 3.90lbs.
MSRP Starting at $2,799.995

ProArt P14 (H7407BA):

Year 2026
CPU Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
Graphics NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
Display 14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
Memory Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD 4.0 card reader
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
A/C Adapter TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
Material Aluminum
Dimensions 12.23" x 8.62" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
Weight 3.26lbs
MSRP Starting at $2,599.996

###

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 Illustrative TCO. ProArt P16 128GB at $6,000, 36-month amortization, electricity <$2/mo (80W, EIA US commercial avg. 14.19¢/kWh, Jun 2026). Cloud: official list prices per 1M output tokens (Anthropic; OpenAI GPT-5.6-sol short-context promotional rate), checked Sep 2026. Input token case assumes 15:1 input:output (OpenRouter State of AI) and 70% cache hits (OpenRouter, Aug 2026). Actual results vary by model, utilization, and caching.

2 With every purchase, eligible customers receive three months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost, redeemable through the MyASUS app. Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google's most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits across Google AI tools for advanced creative, research, and professional workflows. The plan also includes 5 TB of cloud storage, giving users more room for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects. Promotional offers are subject to change. Please visit the ASUS website (content/asus-googleai/ ) for the most up-to-date offer details, terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.

3 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Full specifications are available at .

5 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

6 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.



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48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538


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