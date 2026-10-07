ASUS Proart RTX Spark Windows Pcs Available For Immediate Pre-Order Today, Delivering Integrated Ecosystem Of AI Agents And Creative Apps

Fremont, CA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the global launch of the new ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, both powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip. Purpose-built for creators, AI developers and workflow builders, these systems boast high-capacity unified memory, a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, and an ultra-efficient NVIDIA Grace CPU. The NVIDIA CUDA ecosystem and an expanding ASUS-exclusive agent-and-application solution make sophisticated local AI easier to deploy, personalize, and use. Engineered to run larger AI models locally, without cloud dependency, NVIDIA RTX Spark combines NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in a slim, powerful Windows PC. It seamlessly transitions between creative workloads, development tasks, and immersive gaming while connecting apps, tools, and workflows into a unified experience. Private by default and backed by NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, RTX Spark is ready for today's AI workloads and the innovations of tomorrow, all on the familiar and trusted Windows platform.







ASUS ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs

KEY POINTS

· Built for local agentic AI: ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark with up to 1 petaflop AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory are built for advanced local agents and complex workflows

· Revolutionary AI for agents and creativity: Purpose-built for local AI agents, featuring exclusive ASUS generative AI apps, token-free AI for predictable costs, privacy-first on-device processing, RTX acceleration for creative workflows, and the CUDA ecosystem for advanced AI development

· Accessible agent-and-app ecosystem: ASUS partners with ComfyUI, the leading open-source visual AI workflow platform, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, so creators can build and run local AI workflows using plain language

· ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs Available This October: Global pre-orders start October 7, featuring a range of memory configurations for different AI requirements

Together, Hermes Agent and ComfyUI deliver a compelling local-first, cloud-flexible AI experience. By bringing industry-validated workflows and agent-connected creative tools to users' own PCs, they enable generative AI creation and AI-assisted development, with the flexibility to integrate cloud services when needed.

“We built Hermes to provide intelligence you can truly own, rather than simply rent. ProArt RTX Spark PCs provide the memory capacity to run powerful models locally, enabling Hermes to drive ComfyUI and MuseTree, work with your files, and keep these workflows on your own machine,” said Dillon Rolnick, CEO of Nous Research.

"Creators want to run the best AI models on their own machines, with full control. ProArt RTX Spark PCs have the memory to run big image and video workflows locally, and ComfyUI makes those workflows easy to share, reuse and hand off to agents like Hermes," said Yoland Yan, CEO and co-founder of Comfy.

A new class of personal Windows PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

ProArt P16 and P14 bring advanced local AI computing to slim creator laptops. NVIDIA RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, an NVIDIA Grace CPU, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support, and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology in a highly integrated, power-efficient platform.

With up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and up to 128GB of high-bandwidth unified memory, RTX Spark enables demanding workloads that can exceed the memory capacity of conventional PCs. Depending on model architecture, quantization, context length, and available system memory, users can work with large local language and vision-language models, advanced image and video generation pipelines, LoRA customization, agentic workflows, and complex 3D scenes directly on their ProArt laptop.

Owning local AI capacity provides three fundamental advantages. First, it turns variable pay-per-use cloud spending into predictable computing capacity, allowing users to iterate, regenerate, and experiment without per-token or per-generation charges. For users running demanding AI-agent workloads every day, the ongoing token costs of cloud services may exceed the cost of a ProArt RTX Spark-powered PC within as little as five to ten months1, making local AI an attractive option both financially and operationally. Second, it helps protect privacy and creative intellectual property by keeping prompts, source files, project data, and selected models on device, with workflows that can remain available offline. Third, it gives creators and developers greater control over their tools, enabling them to select models, customize behavior, connect trusted applications, and build repeatable workflows around their own needs.

Cloud services remain valuable for frontier-scale models and burst capacity. ProArt RTX Spark Windows PCs give users the flexibility to choose local, cloud or hybrid execution according to performance, privacy, security, cost, and workflow requirements.

ASUS creative ecosystem for agentic AI workflows

NVIDIA RTX Spark brings NVIDIA AI and RTX graphics together to redefine Windows PCs for creators, AI developers, and gamers. RTX Spark fundamentally changes what creators and developers can achieve with a new AI computing platform. Backed by the CUDA ecosystem, it supports a rapidly expanding range of creator applications, AI models, and development tools that can run locally with RTX acceleration - creating a highly capable environment for generative AI, model development, and AI workflow building.

Combined with up to 128GB unified memory, RTX Spark also removes one of the biggest limitations of conventional PCs: memory capacity. Larger AI models, higher-resolution generation, and more complex workflows can now run locally, opening a new class of possibilities for creators and AI developers. ASUS extends this platform advantage through the layers of its own ecosystem:

· Local GenAI, built into ProArt: ASUS preloads exclusive ProArt applications that bring local AI directly into the creative workflow. MuseTree integrates two of the best local image models FLUX and WAN for token-free local generative creation, while StoryCube brings AI-powered scene recognition, media organization, and intelligent asset management to Windows.

· The best of local and cloud creation: ProArt combines local RTX-powered AI with leading cloud creative services, including Adobe Creative Cloud bundles, giving creators the flexibility to move between local and cloud workflows depending on performance, privacy and creative needs. On eligible ASUS laptops, an exclusive Google AI bundle2 further enhances hybrid AI creative experiences.

Building the agent computer AI workflow ecosystem

· Hermes, the personalized creative expert: Built by Nous Research, Hermes is an open-source autonomous AI partner that executes complex goals across desktop apps, terminal, and local files with persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through the dedicated Hermes Skill, it connects with ASUS MuseTree to deliver one of the most accessible local AI image- and video-generation experiences, powered by the popular FLUX and Wan models.

· Zenni Claw, the best ASUS native assistant: ASUS agent for everyday AI and productivity that provides deeper integration with ASUS applications and devices for daily tasks, content management and product control.

· ComfyUI, the agent-ready workflow builder: ASUS has partnered with ComfyUI, the leading open-source platform for visual AI workflows, used by millions of creators worldwide. ComfyUI's validated workflows and resource packs make it easy to create AI images and video on ProArt PCs, and its agent-ready design lets assistants like Hermes build and run workflows for users. Its global community keeps adding new models and tools, so ProArt users always have the latest in AI.

ProArt P16 & P14 Laptops: Agent-assisted creativity on the move

Built around the highly integrated RTX Spark architecture, the ProArt P16 and P14 combine advanced AI capability with thin, lightweight CNC-machined designs. Weighing 3.9lbs. and measuring 0.63 inches thin, ProArt P16 is the thinnest 16-inch ProArt laptop to date. ProArt P14 measures 0.63 inches and weighs 3.26lbs, making it the lightest ProArt laptop currently available. High-capacity batteries - up to 99.9Wh for P16 and 90Wh for P14 - support extended mobile creative workflows.

Both laptops feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen displays with Delta E<1 color accuracy, up to 1,600-nit peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and anti-reflection technology. ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, while ProArt P14 offers up to 3K resolution. Nano Black and Neo White finishes, comprehensive I/O, and a precision haptic touchpad complete a creator-focused mobile experience.

ProArt GR1X Mini Windows PC: Always-on local agent computer for nonstop creativity

ProArt GR1X brings RTX Spark to a compact system designed for creators, developers and small teams that need always-available local AI capacity. Measuring 150 x 150 x 51mm, it combines high-capacity unified memory with advanced thermal engineering for sustained operation in studios, development environments and shared workspaces.

Its dual-fan cooling system, dual M.2 SSD storage, 10GbE networking, WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and support for up to four 4K displays make GR1X a versatile local AI hub for agents, model serving, generation, and creative workflow automation. Available in silver and black, it extends the ProArt design language to a compact desktop form factor.

Availability and Pricing

ProArt P16 (H7607BA) and ProArt P14 (H7407BA) laptops, starting at $2,599.993, are now available for pre-order online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy as well as in-store at participating Best Buy locations. Please see below for available configurations and purchasing options.

The ProArt GR1X will be available later this year, mainly in advanced configurations (64GB and 128GB), through select premium retailers.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

ProArt P16 (H7607BA):