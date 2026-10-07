ASUS Proart RTX Spark Windows Pcs Available For Immediate Pre-Order Today, Delivering Integrated Ecosystem Of AI Agents And Creative Apps
|H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_24_512
|H7607BA-PA/P16_1X0_32_1T
|H7607BA-PB98T
|H7607BA-PB97T
|H7607BA-XP99T
|Key SKU Differences
|24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 4K OLED
|32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED
|64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED
|64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 4K OLED
|128GB RAM / 2TB SSD / 4K OLED
|ASUS Store
|Pre-order here
|Pre-order here
|Pre-order here
|Best Buy
|Pre-order here
|Pre-order here
|Coming soon
|Coming soon
|Micro Center
|Coming soon
ProArt P14 (H7407BA):
|H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_24_512
|H7407BA-PA/P14_1X0_32_512
|H7407BA-XB97T
|H7407BA-XB99T
|Key SKU Differences
|24GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED
|32GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3K OLED
|48GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED
|128GB RAM / 1TB SSD / 3K OLED
|ASUS Store
|Pre-order here
|Pre-order here
|Best Buy
|Pre-order here
|Pre-order here
|Coming soon
|Coming soon
|Micro Center
|Coming soon
Press Contacts
ASUS USA PR Team: ...
Notes to Editors
ProArt P16 (H7607BA) Product Page:
ProArt P14 (H7407BA) Product Page:
ProArt GR1X Product Page:
ProArt RTX Spark Pre-order Page:
ASUS USA Pressroom: news/
ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):
Specifications4
ProArt P16 (H7607BA)
|Year
|2026
|CPU
|Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|Graphics
|NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
|Display
|Up to 16", touch screen, WQUXGA(WQU), 4K (3840 x 2400) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
|Memory
|Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
|Storage
|Up to 2TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O Ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD Express 7.0 card reader
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|99.9WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|A/C Adapter
|TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
|Material
|Aluminum
|Dimensions
|13.94" x 9.57" x 0.51" ~ 0.63"
|Weight
|3.90lbs.
|MSRP
|Starting at $2,799.995
ProArt P14 (H7407BA):
|Year
|2026
|CPU
|Up to NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|Graphics
|NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
|Display
|14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3:100% color gamut, Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified, TÜV Rheinland-certified, anti-reflection coating
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (varies by SKU)
|Memory
|Up to 128GB LPDDR5X on board
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O Ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD 4.0 card reader
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|A/C Adapter
|TYPE-C, 140W AC Adapter, Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W
|Material
|Aluminum
|Dimensions
|12.23" x 8.62" x 0.55" ~ 0.63"
|Weight
|3.26lbs
|MSRP
|Starting at $2,599.996
###
About ASUS
ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.
1 Illustrative TCO. ProArt P16 128GB at $6,000, 36-month amortization, electricity <$2/mo (80W, EIA US commercial avg. 14.19¢/kWh, Jun 2026). Cloud: official list prices per 1M output tokens (Anthropic; OpenAI GPT-5.6-sol short-context promotional rate), checked Sep 2026. Input token case assumes 15:1 input:output (OpenRouter State of AI) and 70% cache hits (OpenRouter, Aug 2026). Actual results vary by model, utilization, and caching.
2 With every purchase, eligible customers receive three months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost, redeemable through the MyASUS app. Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google's most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits across Google AI tools for advanced creative, research, and professional workflows. The plan also includes 5 TB of cloud storage, giving users more room for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects. Promotional offers are subject to change. Please visit the ASUS website (content/asus-googleai/ ) for the most up-to-date offer details, terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.
3 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Full specifications are available at .
5 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
6 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
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