MILLROSE PROPERTIES, INC. INVESTIGATION: MRP Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Millrose Properties, Inc. (“Millrose” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MRP). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT POTENTIAL SECURITIES FRAUD CLAIMS ]

What Happened?

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC published a report entitled“Exclusive: Lennar's Big New Customer Is Its Own Spinoff, Millrose,” revealing that Millrose, the spinoff company that Lennar Corporation created in 2025 to hold its land, bought over $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and has become the largest buyer of Lennar homes in the last month. The report also revealed Millrose has been purchasing the homes at higher prices than individual and other institutional buyers and renting those homes out at a loss, even though Millrose previously stated in its annual report that it would not“have any tenants or occupants” on its properties. The report states that“the purchases arrived just when Lennar needed them” and that“these sales were the difference between meeting and missing [its delivery forecast],” as Millrose purchased 356 homes in the last week of Lennar's third quarter 2026, and Lennar beat its delivery forecast by 340 homes. Notably, Lennar was responsible for 72% of Millrose's revenue last quarter and Lennar CEO Stuart Miller is Millrose's largest voting shareholder, with a 43% share. On this news, the price of Millrose shares declined by $2.10 per share, or approximately 8.5%, from $24.61 on October 2, 2026 to close at $22.51 on October 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS AS AN INVESTOR ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...