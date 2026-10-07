Rosedale Travel Expands Luxury Travel Advisory Services With Wellness And Yacht Charter Offerings

Rosedale Travel

Austin-based Virtuoso agency adds specialized guidance for travelers seeking wellness retreats and private yacht charters

- Kirsten BillhardtAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosedale Travel, a Virtuoso member agency based in Austin, has added two new specialties to its luxury travel advisory services: Wellness Travel Advisor and Yacht Charter Advisor.Both services grew directly out of client conversations. Today's luxury travelers care less about checking a famous resort off a list and more about whether a trip truly fits them: their pace, their interests and the people they're traveling with.The Wellness Travel Advisor service matches clients with wellness experiences suited to their goals, pace, travel style and budget. Rosedale Travel works with a hand-picked collection of properties and retreats, including Miraval Austin, Canyon Ranch Tucson, Rancho La Puerta, SHA Wellness in Mexico and Spain, JOALI BEING, COMO Shambhala Estate and other standouts.Wellness travel means very different things to different people. One traveler wants a structured program with a full schedule. Another wants privacy, good food and a few quiet days to reset. Some are looking for serious fitness or nutritional support, while others want nothing on the calendar at all. Rosedale's advisors focus on understanding what each client is really looking for and matching them with the property that delivers it.The new Yacht Charter Advisor service brings that same approach to the water. Rosedale Travel plans private yacht charters in the Caribbean, including the British Virgin Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands, and in the Mediterranean, including the Amalfi Coast.With yacht travel, choosing the destination is often the easy part. The yacht, the itinerary, the size of the group, the onboard experience and the level of service shape the trip just as much. For clients who are new to chartering, or who would simply rather hand off the details, Rosedale Travel makes the process far simpler."Wellness and yacht charters are two areas where clients often need more guidance than they expect," said Kirsten Billhardt, Owner and Principal Luxury Travel Advisor at Rosedale Travel. "On paper, a lot of options look alike. The real differences are in the details, and that's where we come in. I'd much rather spend time learning what matters to each traveler and build the trip around that."Beyond these two new specialties, Rosedale Travel's Austin-based team plans custom travel across Europe, Asia and Japan, South America and beyond, including adventure, family, culinary and luxury cruise travel. Europe remains the agency's core strength, and its advisors are especially well versed in European river cruising on the Danube, Douro, Rhine and Seine. Kirsten Billhardt is also a Virtuoso Certified Travel Advisor and Certified Tauck Advisor.Whether the trip is a wellness retreat, a private yacht charter, a family celebration, a European river cruise or something entirely custom, every plan begins with a conversation. Rosedale's advisors learn each client's priorities, preferences, travel style and budget before researching a single option or sketching out an itinerary.That support continues well after booking. The team coordinates the details, refines the itinerary as plans evolve, and remains available to clients before departure and throughout the journey.As a Virtuoso member agency, Rosedale Travel combines one-on-one planning with access to a global network of luxury travel partners, along with the added amenities and experiences that come with it. The goal is simple: help clients spend less time sorting through endless travel options and more time looking forward to a trip that feels right for them.Learn more about Rosedale Travel's Wellness Travel Advisor and Yacht Charter Advisor services on the company's website.About Rosedale TravelRosedale Travel is a luxury travel planning company based in Austin, Texas, and a Virtuoso member agency. The company specializes in Europe, luxury cruising and adventure travel, with additional expertise in wellness, yacht charters, family and culinary travel. Every trip begins with understanding each client's priorities and is designed around how they actually want to travel. Rosedale Travel is an independent affiliate of 1000 Mile Travel Group.

Kirsten Billhardt

Rosedale Travel

+1 737-702-0641

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Rosedale Travel Expands Luxury Travel Advisory Services with Wellness and Yacht Charter Offerings News Provided By Rosedale Travel October 07, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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