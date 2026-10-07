Belair Recognized As One Of Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National Health Care Associates center in North Bellmore, NY earns national recognition for quality, reputation and resident experience

- Andrew Yandoli, Administrator at BelairNORTH BELLMORE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027 list. The prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, a leading global statistics portal and industry ranking provider.The America's Best Nursing Homes 2027 ranking recognizes leading nursing homes across the United States in three categories based on certified bed size: large (150+ certified beds), medium (100–149 certified beds) and small (50–99 certified beds).The evaluation is based on four key pillars:- Performance Indicators: Data on staffing, quality measures and health inspections- Reputation Score: An online survey among medical professionals, including registered nurses, nursing home managers, licensed therapists and physicians- Accreditations: Official recognition by TJC and CARF for meeting quality and safety standards- Resident & Visitor Satisfaction: Patient and relatives' feedback reflected in Google rating scoresBased on the results of the study, Belair is honored to be recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027.“This recognition is a reflection of the extraordinary commitment our team brings to Belair every day,” said Andrew Yandoli, Administrator at Belair.“Our staff takes tremendous pride in not only providing high-quality care, but in creating an environment where residents and families feel supported, respected and truly cared for. To have that work recognized nationally is something our entire team can be proud of.”Belair is one of four National Health Care Associates centers recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027 list, with National centers receiving honors across multiple states.About BelairBelair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services in North Bellmore, New York, supporting individuals with both short-term recovery and ongoing care needs. The center is part of National Health Care Associates, a network of post-acute and long-term care centers committed to providing high-quality care and supporting patients and residents throughout their healthcare journey.About National Health Care AssociatesNational Health Care Associates is a network of post-acute and long-term care centers serving communities throughout the Northeast. With access to a continuum of services and skilled interdisciplinary teams, National is committed to centering health care on healing so the joys of daily living can be celebrated and helping individuals become a better, brighter and stronger version of themselves.About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. Its research and analysis services are supported by Statista, a leading data and business intelligence portal providing statistics, business-relevant data, and market and consumer studies.

Christina Fleming

National Health Care Associates

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Belair Recognized as One of Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027 News Provided By National Health Care Associates October 07, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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